Valorant devs hinted at a return of agent-playlist that used to accompany agent releases 

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles around the globe. Developers’ constant effort and hard work have made this game more attractive and exciting than the rest of the games.

To connect the audience and players with this game, developers have come up with something interesting in every update. Players have also shown interest in learning about the agents' past and other significant details about the game. It helped the players to feel like a part of the journey as well.

Agent playlist is one of those things that the developers released to connect the audience with the game. Riot previously released agent-playlists to accompany all the agent's releases in the game. However, that was stopped disruptively for some undisclosed reasons. Finally, Riot hinted at a return of the agent playlist shortly.

Players can listen to the Valorant agent-playlist on Spotify

Since the game's release last year, Valorant has come up with a new agent every six months. With the introduction of the new Valorant agent, Riot also introduced some agent-playlist from which players can have an idea of the agent they are playing with. Fans can listen to all these playlists on Spotify.

As the Valorant’s 17th agent Chamber is almost on its way, fans were curious to know whether they will again get another agent playlist or not. According to a recent tweet by the famous Valorant lore enthusiast Cynprel, the devs haven’t abandoned the idea of bringing back the agent-playlist yet. One of the members of the Valorant Devs team confirmed,

"We actually wanna bring back playlists. We haven't forgotten. They are a bit of passion project for some of us on team!"

Valorant fans are excited after learning of the potential return of the agent's playlist. All of them are eagerly waiting for their return.

Chamber is set to join Valorant's agent pool with the deployment of patch 3.10 in the third week of November. It will be interesting to see whether the agent playlist makes its return with the introduction of the new agent in the game or not.

