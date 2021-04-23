Valorant devs open up about hurdles faced in making Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass

Episode 2 Act 3 is scheduled to release on April 27th in Valorant, along with a brand new Battlepass featuring tons of new skins and items for players to claim.

The design team has truly created some amazing cosmetics and interactive items to satisfy the desires of everyone in the community. Be it a real-world reference like the This is Also Fine in-game spray or a Valorant reference in the form of a Knife Fight player card, the developers are delivering on all fronts to please the community.

Enhanced visual designs for the Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

With that said, Valorant’s Art Lead, Sean Marino, and Producer Preeti Khanolkar have revealed quite a bit regarding the hurdles that the developers faced while designing the Episode 2 Act 3 Battlepass.

Here’s what the members of the Riot Games team behind Valorant had to say about the upcoming in-game BP.

Developers address the issues faced in designing the Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass for Valorant

With a plethora of new in-game cosmetics and interactive items scheduled to arrive on April 27, it is safe to say that the entire community is eager to get their hands on the new Battlepass in Valorant.

While talking about the goals that the artists had envisioned for the battle pass in Episode 2 Act 3, Sean Marino said:

“As with every Battlepass, we want the content to appeal to the majority of players, so we try to have a lot of variety in the themes and tones we draw from. The gun skins in the battle pass are a great example of this.”

Advertisement

Valorant’s Art Lead talked about all the weapon skins that will be introduced in the upcoming Battlepass. From the likes of the Lightwave and Depth bundles to the newly introduced Songsteel bundle, Sean described the entire thought process involved with the designs.

Released visuals of Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 (Image via Riot Games)

Additionally, Preeti shed some light on the hurdles faced by the team:

“We had a lot of fun designing this battle pass. A lot of players loved the sprays in the Act 2 Battlepass, and we think that players will love the cards in this one the most!”

She added:

“When coming up with our crazier ideas, we look to see what the Valorant community finds hilarious or interesting.”

These statements from the developers clearly show the amount of dedication and planning it takes to come up with ideas for in-game cosmetics and interactive items. The community will have to until April 27th until the update arrives, along with a new Act and Battlepass in Valorant.