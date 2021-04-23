Valorant devs open up about inspirations that led to creation of new Breeze map

The developers at Riot Games have confirmed that Valorant is all set to receive Breeze, a new map with the Episode 2 Act 3 update.

According to the official description for Breeze in Valorant, this new map is based on a remote island located in the southern regions of the infamous Bermuda Triangle. Breeze features an extremely colorful and bright appearance in comparison to other in-game maps.

Additionally, the developers have also confirmed that the upcoming map will feature quite a few open areas for players to engage in long-range combat. On top of everything, gaining territory control is one of the most critical aspects of this new arena.

From massive open spaces to wide chokepoints, this map features many aspects that are essential for top-tier Valorant gameplay.

One part of the new Breeze map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Here’s what the developers had to say about the entire creation process for Breeze in Valorant.

Valorant developers talk about inspiration behind the new Breeze map

With Breeze scheduled to release on April 27th, Valorant’s Senior Game Designer, Sal Garozzo, has shed some light on the goals that the developers had for this new map:

“One of the main goals we had with Breeze was building larger and more open spaces with longer sightlines than the other maps in the pool. This provides an opportunity for different weapons and agents to shine.”

When discussing further ambitions that developers usually have from every map in Valorant, Sal went on to talk about how each map presents a set of strengths and weaknesses for various agents. This further allows players to focus on their team compositions as well as a variety of different strategies.

Overview of the new Breeze map in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Following this, Valorant’s Lead Artist, Devon Fay, was asked about the inspiration or notable concepts that could be referenced from the new Breeze map. Devon said,

“Breeze was heavily inspired by islands in the Caribbean. We loved the old forts and tropical beaches. After the cold, angular world of Icebox, we were really excited for the open, bright, colorful world of Breeze.”

Devon also explained how this island-themed setting has allowed the developers to recreate a “story of modern piracy in a history-rich location.”

It is safe to say that once Breeze is released, it will play an integral role in Valorant’s lore.