Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is live: How to purchase skins in the limited-time store

It is that time in the Act when Valorant players have to check their bank balance as the Night Market is back with new and exciting deals. Episode 5 Act 1 Night Market is live. Players can grab some of their favorite weapon skins at a cheaper price.

As usual, players have to use VP to acqruie items from the market. Players should note that this is a limited-time market. The offer is unlikely to last.

Valorant Night Market is open till August 1

Valorant developers' constant efforts to make the game more exciting is paying off. To keep the game fresh and entertaining, they often bring several weapon cosmetics in-game with their VFX and finishers. This makes the game more colorful and attractive. The uniqueness of these skins often attracts many to them.

However, some of these skins are expensive, which deters players from buying them. Nonetheless, the retail value of such skins is generally higher. That's why the market is popular. This is a unique opportunity to scour the deals and grab something lucrative. Those earliest to browse offers are likely to secure the best deals.

What is Night Market and how does it work?

Night Market in Valorant is a collection of six weapon skins. These skins are selected randomly and offered for a limited time at a discounted price. The price is also randomly decided and depends on the players' luck.

All items of Night Market are from the previous Acts, except those introduced in the current Act and with the Battle Pass. Players can also get some Melee weapon skins at a cheaper price.

Skins from across the price tier, Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins, can pop up with the draw. There will be at least two weapon skins from the Premium Edition or higher tiers, but a maximum of two offers for the weapon skins of the same tier. Players can purchase all these items by spending VPs.

Purchasing items

Step 1: Open the game and head to the Night Market from the mainscreen.

Step 2: Find the best deals in the ongoing Night Market and decide which items you want to buy.

Step 3: Find the price of the skin. This is how much VP you need to add to your account to purchase the item. Complete the purchase using Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI or other available options.

Step 4: After a successful payment, the skin will be credited to the player's account.

Players will have just 12 days to purchase these items. Hence, they need to decide quickly before the offer ends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far