Valorant Episode 5 Dimension server downtime (June 22): Maintenance schedule for all regions

Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 1 will be dropping in a couple of hours' time, and the update is set to introduce the brand new map, Pearl, as well as a plethora of weapon cosmetics and a new Battle Pass.

Patch 5.0 will be a rather big one, and Riot Games have officially mentioned on their Server Status page that servers across all regions will be coming down today for the release of the new episode.

Dimension will finally be introduced to the game later today, and the developers have chalked out the maintenance start times for all the regional servers, which are as follows:

Asia Pacific : Servers will be going down for maintenance on 06/22/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 06/22/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 06/22/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 06/22/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 06/22/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 06/22/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Servers across each of the regions are expected to be down for an hour or so, based on the update; however, it’s not expected to extend beyond that.

Valorant Episode 5 to introduce new map Pearl, Prelude to Chaos bundle, and more

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming Episode is the new map Pearl, whose aesthetic style champions the concept of a 'wonder beneath the waves.' The map will not boast any special features like a zip line or mechanical doors and will have a bit more traditional design, with three lanes and multiple entry points into the Spike plant sites.

Additionally, with the entry of Pearl, Split will be removed from both Competitive and Standard matchmaking as Riot Games feels that it is healthier to have a seven-map pool in the game.

The map will be temporarily removed from the rotation, and the developers might just look to make some changes to it before adding it back to the pool in an upcoming update.

Moreover, the highly-anticipated Prelude to Chaos skin bundle will also be introduced in the game with the new act, along with a new Battle Pass and its associated weekly missions and rewards.

Additionally, the new Ascendant rank will also be introduced in Valorant's Competitive tiers, and it will be placed between Diamond and Radiant.

