Valorant fans ask for more features in the upcoming Riot Mobile update

Riot recently launched its new companion app, Riot Mobile, for all its titles, such as Valorant, League of Legends, Wild Rifts, and more. Players can access their stats, updates, and game news for all Riot titles through this application. They can also connect with their friends using the app as well.

However, the launch of the new mobile app has received mixed reactions. While some were excited about the arrival of Riot's new companion app, others felt that the app lacked some key features. Valorant fans have therefore asked Riot to add those features in the upcoming updates.

Shiick @Shiick Riot Mobile is now out!

(Also don't mind the news in french, looks like it's forced over english, for some reason. ritoPlz) Riot Mobile is now out!

(Also don't mind the news in french, looks like it's forced over english, for some reason. ritoPlz) https://t.co/UHsAKDdFl6

Valorant fans want Riot to add more features

With the launch of Riot Mobile, the developers have tried to offer players a unique experience for Riot titles such as Valorant, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. The app also focuses on esports news as well.

In this v1.0 of Riot Mobile, players will experience the following features:

Player Profiles

Cross-Game and Cross-Region Chat

Quick paths to search for friends and start conversations

Previously, Riot had League+, which was focused on League of Legends. However, with the recent popularity of Valorant, Wild Rift, and other games, Riot decided to launch another mobile companion app. Within just two days of its release, Riot Mobile received immense appreciation from its fans.

However, Valorant fans have pointed out some of the key features currently missing in the application. Here are some of the features that they have asked for in future updates:

1) Updates on the results of the Valorant Champions Tour in the esports section.

2) News notifications on Valorant updates and esports.

3) A feature to check one's in-game stats like current rank, recent career and agent pick rates, and friends' careers.

Also Read

Valorant fans urged the developers to add these features to the upcoming updates to better the application. However, it would be interesting to see if Riot responds to the fans' demands.

Edited by Srijan Sen