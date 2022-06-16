Valorant to introduce a new skinline codenamed "DemonStone" with patch 5.0 update

Riot Games is ready to drop another new patch update for Valorant next week. With the introduction of the new patch, Episode 5 Act 1 will also go live in the game. Hence, players can expect some key changes to the game along with some new additions as well.

Riot has already revealed some information about the upcoming patch update. With the addition of the new map 'Pearl', which is expected to be underwater-themed, players can expect some major changes to the game.

However, with the introduction of every new update, developers introduce a new skin bundle. This time, they are expected to drop a new line of skins codenamed "DemonStone" with the introduction of the patch 5.0 update. A few popular data miners have confirmed that the bundle will be available in the store once the new patch goes live in Valorant.

Everything to know about the upcoming Valorant skinline codenamed "DemonStone"

Valorant completed its two-year anniversary this month and over the last two years, developers have always tried to keep the game fresh and entertaining for its many players across the world. To make the game more interesting, developers introduce new weapon skin bundles with every new update for the game. Doing so makes the game more colorful and attractive for players as well as for viewers.

However, the developers are ready to bring in another new patch to the game next week. The new patch will be a major one with many changes along with the introduction of a new map. While most players are waiting for the new map, some are eager to see the new weapon skin bundle.

Riot will not disappoint players this time as the developers are ready to introduce a new skin bundle codenamed "DemonStone" with the upcoming patch 5.0. The new skin bundle will have five different weapon skins along with a melee skin. Given below is the list of all the weapon skins that will be available in the upcoming skin bundle:

Melee

Vandal

Operator

Stinger

Shorty

Along with the new skins, players will also receive a Gunbuddy & Spray as part of the bundle. Furthermore, the weapon skins will also have three additional variants and three levels.

The entire bundle will be available in the game's store with the introduction of the new Act. Players can purchase all these items from the Valorant Store, the in-game shop of the shooter. They will need to spend VPs (Valorant Points, the in-game currency) to avail these items. The whole bundle is expected to cost around 8700 VP. However, players can purchase individual skins by spending 2175 VP, except for the melee weapon, which will cost 4350 VP. More details about the bundle may be revealed during the Episode 5 livestream.

