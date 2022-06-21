Valorant “Login Issue” June 21, 2022: Are the shooter’s servers facing issues today?

Valorant players seem to be having trouble logging into the game servers today across all the major regions.

Players from North America to Europe and all the way to the Asia Pacific are reporting that they are not being able to enter the game even though the servers seem to be active.

Riot Games seems to have acknowledged the issue the Valorant servers are facing right now, and on its status website, it has announced this:

“We’re aware of a problem that’s causing players to get stuck in a login queue and are working on a fix.”

Hopefully, the developers will come up with a solution to the problem very soon, as today is the last day of the Competitive queue for Episode 4 Act 3 before it gets reset in preparation for Dimension, set to go live some time tomorrow.

Today will be the last day that gamers will get to grind out ranked matches and look to secure a better Competitive tier before the Act ends.

Valorant Episode 5 Dimension to go live tomorrow

Valorant’s new episode, called Dimension, will drop with its Act 1 tomorrow, bringing with it a brand new map called Pearl and a plethora of cosmetic bundles.

The episode will introduce a new Battle Pass, along with a new rank called Ascendant, placed between Diamond and Radiant to bring about a more balanced rank distribution in the Competitive queue.

Apart from the new map and the skins, the other big highlight of Valorant patch 5.0 and the latest episode will be the removal of Split from ranked and standard matchmaking.

However, this removal is temporary, and the developers might feel like changing things around in Split and reintroducing it later. This despite a primary reason behind this decision being to keep a healthy number (seven) of maps in ranked.

Moreover, the Prelude to Chaos cosmetic bundle is something that fans have been looking forward to in Episode 5 ever since it was revealed last week. The bundle is set to be priced around 8700 VP, with each gun skin costing 2,175 VP and the melee two-handed sword costing 4,350VP.

The Prelude to Chaos is set to drop with the new episode itself, and users will be able to get their hands on it when patch 5.0 drops on June 22.

