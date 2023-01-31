Valorant NA, LATAM, and Brazil servers will be taken down from 06:00 PST for scheduled maintenance

The Valorant servers for the regions of North America, Latin America, and Brazil will be undergoing maintenance later today, January 31, 2023.

According to the official server status page, the tactical hero shooter and its client will be offline from 06:00 PST, and the downtime will be around four hours.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Here in Vietnam, it’s the Year of the Cat. Who better to celebrate it with? 新年快乐, Fade. Here in Vietnam, it’s the Year of the Cat. Who better to celebrate it with? 新年快乐, Fade. https://t.co/7mWQz3OnxB

As it will be a planned maintenance by Riot Games, there will not be a new patch or update to look forward to this time. Patch 6.02 will be shifted to next week and is expected to go live sometime around February 7, 2023.

Players looking to boot up the game during the maintenance period will have to wait it out, as the servers will be back up at around 10:00 PST. However, it’s also likely that the maintenance time could last longer than initially expected.

If Riot Games does face an issue during the maintenance process, then the server downtime could be extended, and players might have to wait a couple of hours longer to log back into their Valorant client.

Valorant January 31 server maintenance will not be introducing a new patch

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Patch 6.02 is set to go out starting Feb 7, one week later than our usual two week patch timing. Expect Patch 6.03 to follow just one week after that. Patch 6.02 is set to go out starting Feb 7, one week later than our usual two week patch timing. Expect Patch 6.03 to follow just one week after that.

The server downtime scheduled for later today will not introduce new updates or content to the shooter. The maintenance will primarily be for keeping the shooter's servers healthy, so Valorant does not run into system crashes and performance errors in the coming weeks.

With the new map Lotus introduced recently and Split making a comeback, many players are looking forward to a fair number of Agents and map balance changes in the upcoming patches.

Patch 6.02 was supposed to be out this week, however, some of Riot Games’ IPS had their source codes stolen and held ransom. Hence, the update for Valorant and League of Legends was significantly delayed, and the next update will be in the coming week.

It will be interesting to see the types of changes that will be making their way to the FPS title in the coming week. With three patches likely scheduled for February, there will be a fair number of balance changes that will hit some of the most popular Agents in the game.

Moreover, a Team Death Match mode was also teased by the developers recently, hence, there are likely to be more updates on that in the coming weeks.

