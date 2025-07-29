Valorant Patch 11.02 size: All you need to know

While Valorant patch 11.02's final size hasn't yet been confirmed, Riot Games has mentioned that players should keep an additional 30+ GB of space reserved. The latest update will bring the game to Unreal Engine 5. While the patch will initially take a significant amount of space, there's a catch following that.Patch 11.02 comes out on July 29 (or July 30, depending on where you are playing Valorant from). The developers chose to skip 11.01 in preparation for the upcoming update.All we know about Valorant patch 11.02 sizeIn the official post on X regarding the UE5 upgrade in Valorant patch 11.02, a Riot dev mentioned:&quot;It will be a substantially larger download than usual. After downloading it, though, the game will take about half as much space on disk as it did in UE4.&quot;So while the initial process will take an additional 30 GB of storage, the final result, once everything is installed, will be a net decrease in the installed space for Valorant on the hard disk. Valorant currently occupies 58 GB on PC upon installation.Given the Valorant patch 11.02 size issue, some in the community are considering whether they should uninstall the game and reinstall after the patch is launched to avoid the additional storage space requirement. We do not know if that would pan out.In an official FAQ statement shared by @VALORANTLeaksEN, Riot notes:&quot;Another benefit of the UE5 engine update is that the game package will be smaller than before the upgrade, given the same amount of content. However, when upgrading to the UE5 engine v11.02, there are many content updates that need to be made, and there are decompression cache issues during the update process. Therefore, it is recommended that you reserve more than 30 GB space in the hard disk partition where the original version of the client is located to ensure that you can update as soon as possible and enter the game earlier.&quot;To have an even quicker time, players are also advised to install Valorant on a solid-state drive.