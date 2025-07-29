  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Patch 11.02 size: All you need to know

Valorant Patch 11.02 size: All you need to know

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:27 GMT
Valorant patch 11.02 size guide (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant patch 11.02 size guide (Image via Riot Games)

While Valorant patch 11.02's final size hasn't yet been confirmed, Riot Games has mentioned that players should keep an additional 30+ GB of space reserved. The latest update will bring the game to Unreal Engine 5. While the patch will initially take a significant amount of space, there's a catch following that.

Ad

Patch 11.02 comes out on July 29 (or July 30, depending on where you are playing Valorant from). The developers chose to skip 11.01 in preparation for the upcoming update.

All we know about Valorant patch 11.02 size

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the official post on X regarding the UE5 upgrade in Valorant patch 11.02, a Riot dev mentioned:

"It will be a substantially larger download than usual. After downloading it, though, the game will take about half as much space on disk as it did in UE4."

So while the initial process will take an additional 30 GB of storage, the final result, once everything is installed, will be a net decrease in the installed space for Valorant on the hard disk. Valorant currently occupies 58 GB on PC upon installation.

Ad

Given the Valorant patch 11.02 size issue, some in the community are considering whether they should uninstall the game and reinstall after the patch is launched to avoid the additional storage space requirement. We do not know if that would pan out.

In an official FAQ statement shared by @VALORANTLeaksEN, Riot notes:

"Another benefit of the UE5 engine update is that the game package will be smaller than before the upgrade, given the same amount of content. However, when upgrading to the UE5 engine v11.02, there are many content updates that need to be made, and there are decompression cache issues during the update process. Therefore, it is recommended that you reserve more than 30 GB space in the hard disk partition where the original version of the client is located to ensure that you can update as soon as possible and enter the game earlier."

To have an even quicker time, players are also advised to install Valorant on a solid-state drive.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More
Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications