Valorant patch 11.07 notes: Updates to Agents, gameplay, bug fixes, and more 

Valorant patch 11.07 notes reveal visual changes to several Agent abilities, bug fixes, gameplay system updates, and more. For example, Raze's Boom Bot will have a directional arrow to indicate where it is going, ally and enemy color coding, and a seeking-state that lock-on to players. Abilities that can be placed and reactivated will show up in a teal color for better clarity.
Check out the full patch notes for Valorant's update 11.07 below.
Valorant patch 11.07: Full changelog
The Valorant 11.07 patch notes are:
ALL PLATFORMS
AGENT UPDATES
- Cypher
- Parts of Cypher’s Spycam visual glitch effect have been removed. This effect is most noticeable when entering the camera in rapid succession and this should make it so you are less likely to miss any information when checking your camera frequently.
- Waylay
- Improved clarity of Waylay’s Convergent Paths so you know exactly where the edges are when dodging.
GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES
- As new Agents and abilities are released, we want to ensure the information provided to players remains consistent across similar abilities. There are two sets of changes that will be rolling out. Abilities that can be placed and reactivated now use a distinctive teal color, improving clarity.
- Chamber
- Trademark
- Rendezvous
- Killjoy
- Nanoswarm
- Vyse
- Razorvine
- Arc Rose
- Yoru
- Gatecrash
- In an effort to keep new abilities consistent in information and behavior, we have adjusted some of how controllable utility and drones are shown on the minimap. Their icons now have a directional arrow to indicate where they are facing, ally and enemy color coding, and added a seeking-state for drones that lock-on to players.
- Fade
- Prowler
- Raze
- Boom Bot - NEW (previously not shown on minimap)
- Gekko
- Wingman
- Thrash
- Skye
- Trailblazer
- Guiding Light
- Seekers
- Sova
- Owl Drone
- Tejo
- Stealth Drone
MODES UPDATES
- New Mode in Customs - live on October 3rd
- You can access the new game mode by creating a custom lobby and inviting a friend or two. More info dropping during Champions Finals Weekend.
BUG FIXES
- Agents
- Fixed a bug where recoil on Chamber's Headhunter would sometimes appear to recover quicker than intended. Thanks to Reddit user, RejiAG, for calling this out!
- The map icon for Brimstone's Orbital Strike is now removed at the same time the area of effect is turned off. Previously, it lingered while the effect faded out which exceeded when it was visible to players.
- Fixed Raze's hair so it wouldn’t flicker during certain movements in Agent select.
- Fixed an issue when Phoenix’s Blaze would break Ascent glass despite not overlapping it.
KNOWN ISSUES
- General
- Last week we implemented a fix aimed at solving most cases of the disappearing Agents bug. We're still investigating a full fix and there might be a small number of these occurrences. If you're still seeing this bug in your games, please let us know by reaching out to Player Support!
PC ONLY
GENERAL UPDATES
- Replays “Show Replay UI” and “Show Cursor” UI will now toggle off when using the setting to hide user interface in game.
PREMIER UPDATES
- In a future patch, we’ll be expanding the Team Tag feature to include VCT teams! To prepare for this, current Premier teams that have a team name and/or tag of a VCT partnered team will receive a prompt in-game for their Team Owner to change their team name.
KNOWN ISSUES
- If you pause a replay while first person spectating someone that is impacted by Fade's Nightfall, your next game will sound muffled unless you restart the game client. This will be fixed in patch 11.08.
- We’re aware of a minor visual bug where hovering over an offline player on your friends list may show an empty Premier team section. This will be fixed in patch 11.08.
- We're aware of an issue that's causing intermittent crashing on the Agent Select screen after locking in your Agent. We'll be rolling out a fix for this issue with Patch 11.08. In the meantime, you can workaround by disabling AVX512 instructions in your system's BIOS.
Check out the ongoing Valorant Champions 2025 guide to learn more.
