Valorant patch 4.09 official notes: Chamber nerfs, Fade fixes, Competitive updates, and more

Valorant patch 4.09 is not exactly going to be a big one, as Riot Games will be looking to introduce minor fixes and updates that will not have much of an impact on the current Agent meta.

However, the biggest highlight of the patch will be the nerfs that are making their way to Chamber. The developers will look to tone down the number of defensive combat tools that the Sentinel has in his arsenal. Hence, the tweaks will be hitting his "Trademark" ability.

Additionally, the Fade fixes will also be hitting the live servers as Riot Games will be addressing some of the bugs that have been plaguing her since her launch a couple of weeks ago.

Minor Competitive updates will also be on the cards, and there will be a fair bit of quality-of-life changes hitting matchmaking.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Game's official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 4.09 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Fade

Nightfall (X) - You should now see a decreased amount of flickering textures on diagonal walls when casting Fade’s ultimate. Also added VFX for additional clarity and visual impact.

Seize (Q) - VFX change to the orb for a more dynamic presentation in 1p and Agent select

Chamber

Trademark

Cost increased 150>>>200

Charges reduced 2>>>1

Audio range increased

When talking about the Chamber changes, Riot Games stated that:

“Right now, Chamber's Trademark outperforms other Sentinel tools in both reliability and power, which feels inappropriate given the amount of defensive combat tools Chamber has spread across the rest of his kit.”

They added:

“We believe Chamber's identity is defined by his unique weapons and defensive combat mobility, so we are decreasing his level of global flank protection/information and increasing counterplay on a single premium trap. This means Chamber will have to make a choice based on if he wants to play selfishly around his Trademark, or place it to help his teammates instead.”

2) Competitive Updates

Party Lead Transfer — You can now change the lead of your party

Current party leader can right-click the player name they want to transfer the responsibility to and choose "Make Leader" in the drop-down menu.

A number of small tweaks and updates were made to the UI.

