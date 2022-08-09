Valorant patch 5.03 server downtime (August 9): Maintenance schedule for all regions

Valorant will receive patch 5.03 today, which will seek to introduce a fair number of balance changes to the shooter and a brand new set of weapon cosmetics.

The update will be a fairly big one, which is one of the reasons why Riot Games will be temporarily taking down servers across every region and conducting maintenance to patch in new updates.

The information provided on Valorant’s official Server Status page and the server downtime for each of the major regions that is mentioned there is as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 08/09/2022 at 18:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 08/09/20222 at 10:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 09/09/2022 at 00:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 08/09/2022 at 18:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 08/09/2022 at 10:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 08/09/2022 at 10:00 PDT

The downtime usually lasts approximately an hour. However, it can extend beyond that if Riot faces issues during the patching process.

What to expect from Valorant patch 5.03?

One of the biggest changes players will see in Valorant patch 5.03 is the extensive number of Chamber nerfs that will finally be making their way.

Chamber has been one of the strongest picks for both professional players and casuals, and it’s not surprising that he will be receiving a significant number of nerfs later today.

All expected Chamber nerfs that made their way to the Valorant PBE:

Rendezvous (E)

Base Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Recall Cooldown increased 20s >>> 30s

Cooldown set to 45s whenever a Rendezvous anchor is destroyed

Radius Size decreased 21m >>> 15m

Trademark (C)

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force (X)

Ultimate Points Required increased 7 >>> 8

Slow Duration decreased 9.5 >>> 6s

Tour De Force leg shot multiplier reduced 1.0 >>> 0.85

Headhunter (Q)

Bullet Cost increased 100 >>> 150

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks So yea. Reaver 2.



It will include a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit. The Variants will be the same as the original. So yea. Reaver 2.It will include a Phantom, Spectre, Odin, Ghost, and a Karambit. The Variants will be the same as the original.

Apart from the Agent updates, a new cosmetic line will also be on the cards, and the shooter is expected to receive a Reaver 2 set which will feature the following weapons:

Phantom

Spectre

Odin

Ghost

Karambit

The Reaver 2 Karambit is said to boast the same animation as Champions Karambit, which was previously released in Valorant.

