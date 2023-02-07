Valorant patch 6.02 official notes: Server rewind limit down to 140 ms from 200 ms, Voice Evaluation Beta, and more

Valorant patch 6.02 will be going live in just some time and Riot Games will be deploying this update to address some of the performance issues in the game.

Multiple bug fixes to Agents, Maps, and weapons will be one of the biggest highlights of the patch along with the introduction of the Voice Evaluation Beta. It is a part of Riot’s previously proposed RVE which will work to enhance its behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of comms-related behavioral interventions.

Moreover, the server rewind limit will be adjusted to 140ms from 200 ms, and as a result, playing against those with a higher ping will be a better experience.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 6.02 official notes

1) Adjusted max server rewind limit down to 140 ms from 200 ms.

Players in games where everyone’s ping is low, shouldn’t even notice this change. In other cases, the impact from this change will be subtle, and most will not notice the difference.

Playing against players with high ping should feel less like getting shot after moving behind cover by a bullet fired earlier

Players playing with high ping may start to experience hit registration inaccuracy

2) Social updates

Voice Evaluation Beta (North America/English-only)

Last year Riot Games began a background launch of the Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) in North America. RVE will now move into a limited beta phase that will enhance their behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of comms-related behavioral interventions.

3) Bugs

Agents

Potentially fixed bug with KAY/O’s Zero/point (E) not showing the correct enemies that it has suppressed (please let us know if you see further issues here)

Pathfinding has been improved on Raze’s Boom Bot (C) when chasing an enemy. It can now more consistently jump up small heights and will do so with smoother movement

Fixed a bug with Boom Bot (C) getting stuck in a wall and rapidly shaking while making a loud noise. It will now bounce off the wall per usual

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) could get stuck in mid-air in various locations

Fixed bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) would only reveal one time if he had been killed or the round had changed during a previous cast

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) reveals would be interrupted when he was killed after it had been deployed

Maps

Players will no longer make footstep audio when dropping from Lotus B site platform to the fountain

Lotus door volume has been lowered further (we lowered in 6.01 as well) during the rotation phase

On Lotus, players next to each other while rotating door…rotates should feel smoother

On Lotus, fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of barrier near C site if standing on rotating door at round end

On Fracture, fixed a bug where the “Paul Delmann” badge could be stuck on the screen after Buy Phase ends

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Frenzy and Bulldog reload audio is quieter than other weapons in third person

Social

Fixed a bug that caused voice chat to no longer function when disconnected from the internet for less than 60 seconds

