Valorant patch 6.06 official notes: Gekko changes, Lotus updates, and more

Valorant patch 6.06 will be going live in some time and the new update will be introducing a fair bit of changes to Gekko’s kit.

His Moss Pit damage to objectives will be made more consistent, however, its damage will be reduced quite a bit.

The new map Lotus will get a significant number of adjustments as well with VFX updates making their way to some areas on the map.

A significant number of bug fixes will also be on the cards this time around, as the Valorant developers will be fixing some of the outliers.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s Official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 6.06 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Gekko

Mosh Pit (C)

Mosh Pit’s damage to objects has been performing inconsistently with relative abilities such as KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).

Damage to objects has reduced 2.5x >>> 1x

Wingman (Q)

Wingman will now always die if he is last alive.

Map Updates

Lotus

Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.

Gameplay System Updates

Added the ability to hide Agent outlines and fresnel (the color outline on Agents)

Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Outlines and Fresnel”.

2) Bug Fixes

Agents

Wingman can no longer concuss intangible players.

Social

Fixed a bug preventing you from sending a whisper starting with a Circumflex Accent ^. You can now whisper cute emoticon faces to each other using ^w^.

Fixed a bug causing ping icons to be displayed even when someone was muted. Muting someone will now properly suppress ping icons.

Fixed a bug where the voice chat UI was obscured when your Agent was blinded. You can now see, even when your Agent can’t.

Fixed a bug where the join party button would still be active even though the party invite was no longer valid.

Fixed a bug where when searching your friends list, the number of people a friend is in a party with would not display correctly.

Fixed a bug where scrolling the social panel would sometimes scroll other UI elements like the Agent carousel.

Fixed a bug where the friends list was obscured when auto-reject friend requests was enabled.

