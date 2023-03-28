Valorant patch 6.06 official notes: Gekko changes, Lotus updates, and more

Valorant patch 6.06 will be going live in some time and the new update will be introducing a fair bit of changes to Gekko’s kit.
His Moss Pit damage to objectives will be made more consistent, however, its damage will be reduced quite a bit.
The new map Lotus will get a significant number of adjustments as well with VFX updates making their way to some areas on the map.
A significant number of bug fixes will also be on the cards this time around, as the Valorant developers will be fixing some of the outliers.
Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s Official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant patch 6.06 official notes
1) Agent Updates
Gekko
Mosh Pit (C)
- Mosh Pit’s damage to objects has been performing inconsistently with relative abilities such as KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).
- Damage to objects has reduced 2.5x >>> 1x
Wingman (Q)
- Wingman will now always die if he is last alive.
Map Updates
Lotus
- Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.
Gameplay System Updates
- Added the ability to hide Agent outlines and fresnel (the color outline on Agents)
- Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Outlines and Fresnel”.
2) Bug Fixes
Agents
- Wingman can no longer concuss intangible players.
Social
- Fixed a bug preventing you from sending a whisper starting with a Circumflex Accent ^. You can now whisper cute emoticon faces to each other using ^w^.
- Fixed a bug causing ping icons to be displayed even when someone was muted. Muting someone will now properly suppress ping icons.
- Fixed a bug where the voice chat UI was obscured when your Agent was blinded. You can now see, even when your Agent can’t.
- Fixed a bug where the join party button would still be active even though the party invite was no longer valid.
- Fixed a bug where when searching your friends list, the number of people a friend is in a party with would not display correctly.
- Fixed a bug where scrolling the social panel would sometimes scroll other UI elements like the Agent carousel.
- Fixed a bug where the friends list was obscured when auto-reject friend requests was enabled.