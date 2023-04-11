Valorant patch 6.07 official notes: Agent UI changes, Bind map updates, and more

Valorant patch 6.07 official notes are now live and players have a glimpse of some of the changes that they can expect from the shooter in the coming update.

There will be no balance changes to the game this time around, however, some Agents will be getting some UI updates, with extensive changes coming to the Bind.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 6.07 official notes

1) Agent Updates

UI Indicator Updates

In an effort to consolidate and make consistent our use of UI indicators throughout our roster, we’ve updated some abilities to have or not have UI indicators.

Reyna

Yellow indicator removed from Leer (C)

KAY/O

Critical danger indicator added to FRAG/ment (C)

Skye

Yellow indicator removed from Seekers (X)

Killjoy

Yellow indicator removed from Alarmbot (E)

Chamber

Yellow indicator removed from Trademark (C)

SOVA

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) has been updated to correctly appear when playing with Bloom (graphical effect that makes things brighter) turned off.

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) scanning VFX has been updated to be more visible as it travels through the world.

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) model has been increased in size to more accurately represent its hitbox. This will not affect lineups. The collision as it travels is unchanged.

2) Map Updates

Bind Changes

Exit room for B Long to A Lobby teleporter has been moved to outside A Bath.

A Lobby has been adjusted to accommodate the new teleporter location.

Doorway from A Lobby into A Bath has been widened.

Doorway from A Bath to A Site has been widened.

Radianite crates on A Site have been adjusted.

Barrel has been added on A Site.

Back wall on A Site has been adjusted.

Defender Spawn to B Site doorway has been widened.

Utility window has been added to B Site into B Hall.

3) Player Behavior Updates

AFK/QUEUE DODGING

We have made improvements to our interventions system for violations when it comes to player participation.

We’re increasing the amount of Ranked Rating loss for repeated ranked queue dodging

We’re introducing a 1 day ranked restriction for people who frequently take part in excessive AFK behavior, sooner than previously introduced ranked restrictions

4) Bug Fixes

Agents

Projectiles will now reset their blue travel trail when teleporting, removing the line that connects from teleporter to teleporter. This trail is only visible to allies.

Gameplay Updates

(late notes for Patch 6.06) Fixed a bug where Agents are able to drop both primary and secondary weapons while planting or defusing the Spike.

Fixed a bug in the minimap where teleport abilities can reveal an Agent’s out-of-sight minimap location when under packet loss.

Fixed an issue where some players’ outline/fresnel were displayed even when “Hide Outlines and Fresnel” setting was enabled.

Fixed a bug (previously fixed in 3.10 but cases of this issue were recently reported) where sometimes outgoing packet send rate was lower than intended for game clients running at > 128 FPS.

Fixed issues where vision cones of vertical wall-type abilities (Phoenix’s Blaze (C), Viper’s Toxic Screen (E), Harbor’s High Tide (E)) could flicker or distort on the minimap.

Social

Fixed a bug where the social panel from the in-game options screen was sometimes getting stuck open (for example when you opened the social panel, closed the options screen, then opened the options screen again).

Fixed a bug where when the in-game language is Arabic and you enter an English word first in a chat message, it would break the right-to-left format standard of text in Arabic.

