Valorant patch 6.11 official notes: Chamber Buffs, Viper nerfs, massive Pearl changes, and more

Valorant patch 6.11 notes are now live, and players can look forward to some of the changes that the shooter will be receiving in the new update. There wil be a fair bit of Agent balance changes this time around with massive updates coming to the latest map Pearl.

valorant patch 6.11 highlights (Image via Valorant)

Nerfs will be making their way to Viper, while Chamber will be receiving some quality-of-life changes to help him have an easier time in the game.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 6.11 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 6.11 official notes

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. https://t.co/rLeUzvgzQ0

1) Agent Updates

Breach

Rolling Thunder (X)

Warning visuals have been updated to provide a clearer edge to the ultimate’s area of effect. This should make it easier to understand when you will and will not be hit by the ultimate.

Chamber

Rendezvous (E)

Reduced weapon equip time after post-teleport lockout 0.7s >>> 0s

Trademark (C)

Disable range 4000 >>> 5000

Trap arm speed 4s >>> 2s

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased by 15%

Viper

Fuel Regeneration

Reduced regeneration per second 5% >> 3.3%

Regenerate to max fuel once empty 20s >>> 30s

Misc.

When hit by Concussing abilities, Yoru's Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected.

The timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line will come in quicker to increase your discernibility.

Sova's cape dynamics were redone and smoothed out, while still maintaining a silhouette close to his body to not give away enemy position.

2) Gameplay System Updates

Combat Report now shows “Allies Dazed” in addition to “Enemies Dazed” for all Concuss abilities.

Performance optimizations in Observer Mode when frequently switching between Agents who are using abilities.

Tidying up font systems. Please report any issues if there are any characters or text that are different size or style compared to previous patches before 6.10.

3) Map Updates

Pearl

Adjusted the B Ramp Screen and removed the attacker cubby

The Screen on B Ramp was providing a lot of mix-up pressure and had proven hard to deal with on retakes. Riot have made the Screen shorter and replaced the ramp with a jump up. This should make the position more committal and more predictable to deal with.

Riot have also removed the attacker Ramp cubby as well. This reduces the number of positions to hold the long plant from and makes this space more vulnerable to flanks.

Adjusted B Site Screen

Added a new cubby in B Hall

The new cubby gives defenders another position to play from. This provides extra space for defenders to reposition against incoming utility, and it creates new angles to contest B Link or the common Long plant spot.

Widened the pillar on B Site

Adjusted the size of the B Site Pillar to give you a little bit more room to work with. This should also reduce the likelihood of getting spammed.

4) Weapon Updates

Weapon Accuracy on Ascenders / Ziplines (Ropes)

Ascender min spread on ropes increased to 65% of the walking spread

Rifles from .8 >>> 1.3

Classic from .35 >>> .55

Frenzy from .35 >>> .52

Ghost from .35 >>> .6

Sheriff from .35 >>> .78

SMGs from .3 >>> .65

Snipers & Shotguns unchanged

Walking and running spread on ropes increased to match the walking and running spread on ground.

Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 >>> 6

Price adjusted from $150 >>> $300

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 >>> 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) adjusted from 8 >>> 6

Frenzy

Min spread increased from .45 >>> .65

Spread curve adjusted

Maximum spread reached in 5 bullets instead of 6

Recoil pitch curve adjusted

Maximum recoil will be reached in 5 bullets instead of 6. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.

5) Error Power

Recoil Adjustments

Vertical Recoil Multiplier While Running:

Phantom: 1.5 >>> 1.8

Spectre: 1.5 >>> 1.8

Vandal: 1.5 >>> 1.8

Frenzy: 1.25 >>> 1.5

Phantom/Vandal Ammo Reserve

Phantom Reserve ammo adjusted from 90 >>> 60

Vandal Reserve ammo adjusted from 75 >>> 50

6) Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed bug with Killjoy’s utility not fading back into stealth when recovering from a disabled state

Fixed Omen’s Shrouded Step (C) to not be interrupted if you’re Suppressed before teleporting.

Fixed an issue where when Sage rotated her Barrier Orb (C) 90 degrees, she was blocked from placing the wall for .8 seconds. Now, Sage can place her wall immediately after rotating it 90 degrees.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed Ability HUD overlapping in the Shooting Range when switching Agents.

Fixed Kill Feed being out of order when one shot kills multiple players.

Social

Fixed a bug where party groups in your friends list would sometimes be put in the wrong section. They’ll now always appear in the online section.

Fixed a bug where push-to-talk wasn’t working when the Buy screen was open. Now you can talk while you shop.

Poll : 0 votes