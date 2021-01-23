Valorant player discovers new Viper Poison Cloud strategy on Split's plant site

A Valorant player has revealed a new strategy with Viper's Poison Cloud ability not to get shot when entering the B plant site.

According to the video clip posted by u/PJdotEXE on the r/Valorant subreddit, there's a specific location before the tunnel leading into the B plant site from where Viper can launch her Poison Cloud ability to block the defending team's vision.

This also allows the attacking team to rush into the B plant site without getting spotted from "heaven" and "new-box" in Valorant's Split map.

Viper's Poison Cloud ability allows her to throw a gas emitter at a target location. The gas emitter remains at the spot until the round's end and can be triggered again to activate a cloud of toxic smoke.

Valorant: Viper's Poison Cloud strategy on Split

Players can follow these steps to execute this strategy accurately on Split's B site in Valorant:

Players need to head to the tunnel leading into the B plant site. Before entering the tunnel, they can see a bunch of boxes on the left side. Prior to these boxes is a white mark on the wall. This white mark is the exact location where players should position themselves to execute the strategy correctly.

The White Mark on the wall (Image via u/PJdotEXE)

Once the player has located the white mark on the wall, they need to equip Viper's Poison Cloud ability.

They need to place their crosshair accurately to execute the throw. Players are advised to line up the icon for "underhand toss" with the "T"-like structure, as seen in the image below.

Alignment placement to execute the Poison Cloud throw (Image via PJdotEXE)

Once players have aligned the sign, they need to execute a normal throw. This will result in the gas emitter dropping at an accurate location.

Players can now trigger the Poison Cloud ability once more to release a cloud of toxic smoke. If executed properly, this cloud of smoke will block the defending team's vision from two separate angles.

Viper's Poison Cloud strategy on Split when executed properly (Image via PJdotEXE)

This strategy is fairly hard to execute and might require some practice before proper execution on Split. Players are advised to try it out in a custom lobby before performing it in a public Valorant lobby.