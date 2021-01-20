Valorant players are experiencing a bug that makes them constantly aim down sights

In Valorant, it’s important to be as precise as possible in every given moment.

Players have been experiencing a multitude of bugs recently, causing them to lose gunfights.

Currently, players are encountering a bug where their agent is constantly aiming down their sight, even though the player isn’t pressing their aim down sight keybind. There doesn't seem to be any word from Riot Games yet regarding the issue.

On Twitter, pro player Danny “huynh” Huynh of Gen.G posted a video of the bug.

I had a bug similar to that where my gun would constantly shoot when not in ads 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — 𓆉 carlos (@L0S32) January 16, 2021

This has happened to me like 10 times but I thought it's just me 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️🤦 — Cigarette Snail (@CigaretteSnail) January 16, 2021

DUDE IVE BEEN HAVING THIS BUG AND ANOTHER WHERE IT RANDOMLY SWAPS ME TO THE PISTOL — SKYE LEGS (@RealStrongLegs) January 15, 2021

The same happened to me using prime vandal lol — Cleint (@Cleint_) January 16, 2021

this used to happen to me only when I used op — puddles_ow fan (@asteroyed_ow) January 16, 2021

Many replies show that other players have also been experiencing the bug. In fact, one user said he experienced the bug even before the most recent patch. Twitter user @3piece_ said:

This happened to me last act; I think it has something to do with split and the elderflame. It hasn’t happened to me since or on any other map. Weird.

If this is the case, it’s possible that Riot Games is unaware of the issue entirely. Although a pro player has brought the issue to light, it doesn’t seem to be resolved or even addressed.

In higher Elo matches, players hardly aim down the sights. Having the bug even just one time can make a difference between a team winning or losing a match in Valorant. Even if it hardly occurs, it can make a world of difference.

The bug, although relatively uncommon, has been encountered by a decent amount of players. Since the latest patch, it seems that there have been lots of bugs affecting gameplay in Valorant. In fact, r/Valorant has a megathread about the bugs that players are experiencing.

Riot Games is typically quick to address bugs, so it seems that the issue hasn’t truly captured their attention. Hopefully, the issue is brought to light before the next patch.

