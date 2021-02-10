Valorant players face crosshair and key bind resets; Riot Games investigating the issue

Valorant recently acknowledged on Twitter that many players are facing an issue where all their crosshairs, key binds, and other personalized settings, are getting reset.

You may have seen your crosshair, key binding, and other saved settings being reset.



We're aware of the issue and are investigating. Stay tuned! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 10, 2021

Riot Games has confirmed that the developers are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the cause of this issue. Additionally, players have also reported that they are unable to save their personalized settings on the server. This error has persisted for many even after uninstalling and reinstalling Valorant.

On top of that, some players have reported that they are unable to access the settings tab altogether. Multiple players also fell victim to this error during their matches, which left them with a horrible Valorant experience. However, given that Riot Games is currently investigating the situation, and players can expect a Valorant hotfix within a few hours.

Crosshair and key bind reset issue in Valorant

Due to the rising number of reports, Valorant has temporarily disabled ranked matchmaking. The objective behind this is to ensure that no player loses a competitive match due to an internal bug or glitch.

Ranked queues are temporarily disabled while Riot fixes the settings bugs ^ — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

logging in and out, restarting pc, reinstalling valorant all doesnt work for me. — Zinq (@Zinquay7) February 10, 2021

You may have seen your crosshair, key binding, and other saved settings being reset.



We're aware of the issue and are investigating. Stay tuned! — Anthony (@AnthonyAn1025) February 10, 2021

Pls fix it I just lost a match because of it — SKY (@FPSSkye) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

When I'm Opening Valorant I'm Seeing This This Issue.. I have uninstalled and reinstalled but still stays the same!! Please Fix it as early as possible!! pic.twitter.com/xpZf8SJfJA — Sayan SK Ahmed (@SayanSKAhmed1) February 10, 2021

Having said that, players in the community are frustrated at being unable to play the game without the worry of their crosshairs and keybinds resetting. Nevertheless, if Riot Games' past record is considered to be the judging factor, then players should be able to play Valorant very soon.

However, as some players pointed out, this isn't the first time that something like this has plagued the entire community. This leads to a far more important discussion of when and how the developers will fix these recurring issues in Valorant.

Advertisement

I actually lost a comp game because of this. thanks — Ari (@r6nobu) February 10, 2021

God I just wanna go in with my homies — Succ (@therealSuccc) February 10, 2021

It happened to me last act — neffdour11 (@neffdour) February 10, 2021

Although Valorant's developers have been extremely transparent with the community, this is a topic that has eluded most of the conversations. Whether Riot Games will implement a contemporary hotfix for this issue or work on a system that will prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, remains to be seen.

Until and unless Riot Games releases an official statement regarding the same, the community will have to wait in agony for their favorite FPS game to come back online with full functionality.