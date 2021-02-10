Valorant players face crosshair and key bind resets; Riot Games investigating the issue

Valorant recently acknowledged on Twitter that many players are facing an issue where all their crosshairs, key binds, and other personalized settings, are getting reset.
Riot Games has confirmed that the developers are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the cause of this issue. Additionally, players have also reported that they are unable to save their personalized settings on the server. This error has persisted for many even after uninstalling and reinstalling Valorant.
On top of that, some players have reported that they are unable to access the settings tab altogether. Multiple players also fell victim to this error during their matches, which left them with a horrible Valorant experience. However, given that Riot Games is currently investigating the situation, and players can expect a Valorant hotfix within a few hours.
Crosshair and key bind reset issue in Valorant
Due to the rising number of reports, Valorant has temporarily disabled ranked matchmaking. The objective behind this is to ensure that no player loses a competitive match due to an internal bug or glitch.
Having said that, players in the community are frustrated at being unable to play the game without the worry of their crosshairs and keybinds resetting. Nevertheless, if Riot Games' past record is considered to be the judging factor, then players should be able to play Valorant very soon.
However, as some players pointed out, this isn't the first time that something like this has plagued the entire community. This leads to a far more important discussion of when and how the developers will fix these recurring issues in Valorant.
Although Valorant's developers have been extremely transparent with the community, this is a topic that has eluded most of the conversations. Whether Riot Games will implement a contemporary hotfix for this issue or work on a system that will prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, remains to be seen.
Until and unless Riot Games releases an official statement regarding the same, the community will have to wait in agony for their favorite FPS game to come back online with full functionality. Published 10 Feb 2021, 23:46 IST