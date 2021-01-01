Valorant players question whether Raze’s explosives should destroy allies’ traps

Raze’s kit is excellent for destroying an enemy’s traps around a Valorant map, but her explosives don’t discriminate.

Cypher mains worldwide have had their ally Raze toss grenades that destroy his utility, especially his Trapwires. Players have taken to Reddit to express their concerns.

Should Raze’s abilities affect her teammate’s traps in Valorant?

Reddit user u/EmJoshMusic created a post that said:

“When you are on my team, would you mind NOT tossing a grenade towards a doorway that you can SEE I placed a trapwire on? I have a one way set up to destroy them if they push in. Please just put your grenade a little further forward, or don’t throw it at all.”

If Raze could no longer destroy her teammate’s Trapwires, the two could be a powerful duo. While being effectively stalled by Cypher, a Raze explosive could do more than enough damage. Implementation of this change could result in Cypher being a bit stronger than he currently is.

With 5446 upvotes and counting in just two days, it’s apparent that many other players feel this way.

Fortunately for Valorant players, Riot Games has addressed the issue directly by responding on Reddit.

Rycoux, a verified Riot Employee, replied:

“I remember looking into this and wonder if it’s just better if ally Raze nades didn’t explode Cypher traps. Sorry this slipped my plate. I hope to investigate this next week.”

The overarching issue prompted the question of if Raze’s utility is also affecting Killjoy’s abilities. A user said:

“Pls look into Killjoy nades and alarmbot as well if so.”

Riot’s employee responded:

“Will do, good point.”

Riot has done an excellent job of responding and addressing issues brought up by the community this far. Reddit has been a great forum for expressing concerns about the game, and other users have been able to expound on specific topics. Players can expect the next patch to acknowledge the problem further.

