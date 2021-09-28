Valorant ranked queue is disabled in North America, LATAM, and BR regions

Valorant ranked queues are currently disabled in North America, Brazil, and the LATAM region due to scheduled maintenance.

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles globally. The unique features of the game have attracted a lot of players since its release last year. Thousands of players join the queues to play a ranked match at a time.

Riot, the developers of Valorant, always tried to keep the game running without any technical issues. However, it is always a challenge for developers to keep the server working all the time. For safety, they always take some advanced measures. So, they choose a specific time for maintenance. While working on the servers and other important things, the developers disable the ranked queue. This time they have done the same in North America, Brazil, and the LATAM region.

As per Riot, Valorant North America, Brazil, and the LATAM servers are down due to two reasons, mainly- ranked queue and voice chat maintenance. However, there might be some other issues as well on which the developers may work while on maintenance.

Riot has already confirmed its unavailability on its official website. The message is:

'Ranked queues are temporarily unavailable while we perform scheduled maintenance.'

They also confirmed the disruption of voice chat.

'Voice Chat is currently undergoing maintenance. Players may experience brief disconnects from Voice Chat.'

Current server status of North America, Brazil, and the LATAM region (Image via Riot)

When will North America, Brazil, and the LATAM servers work again?

Once the maintenance is done, players can again play their favorite game without any difficulties. However, it might take a few hours to fix the issue.

How to check Valorant server status online

Players can check the details of the server and scheduled maintenance without opening the game. They need to head on to this website. Players will have to select the region, and it will show up the server status of that region.

As the servers are currently down in North America, Brazil, and the LATAM region, players will get a message confirming the unavailability. Players can also check the scheduled maintenance details on this website.

