Valorant to test changes for Reyna, Yoru, KAY/O, and Skye in PBE patch 5.06

Riot Games is planning to bring about quite a few changes in Valorant. Most actively looking at the Agents, namely Reyna, Kay/O, Skye, and Yoru. The new changes will reportedly be introduced as a buff to some of the aforementioned Agents.

Riot is looking into testing a buff for Reyna's Leer in the upcoming PBE. Yoru's flash will also have a longer flash duration. Meanwhile, Kay/O and Skye's flashes will have decreased power when playing with them alone during the testing.

PBE starts on September 23, at 4:00 pm PDT/ September 24, at 4:30 am IST. Riot.

Valorant`s Reyna, Yoru, KAY/O, and Skye in PBE patch 5.06

Riot Games has always emphasized the importance of balance in Valorant. They actively communicate and notice the community's reasonable comments on changes they would like to see implemented in the game.

Reyna has received significant nerfs in the past and players feel that the Duelist should gain a buff. Riot has decided to test out her flash ability, Leer, which induces near-sightedness on enemies within its effective range. The nature of the buff is unknown.

Yoru's flash ability will be tested with a longer duration as well. The Duelist role comes with burdens of its own and having a reliable disorienting ability helps players to utilize the Agent's kit more efficiently.

Skye has a unique flash ability where the player can direct where and when to flash. It seems a little too strong and might need a power check. The nature of the nerf may come in the form of its cost or flash duration.

Kay/O is another strong initiator like Skye that depends on its flashing ability to take control of areas. Although it has a distinct audio cue, the strength of the flash can be off the charts at times. Using lineups and overhead flashes, it becomes hard to dodge the agent's flash in crucial situations.

Riot will confirm the nature of the upcoming changes when they officially release the patch notes later after successfully testing in the PBE. These are subject to change as and how the developers decide to introduce the balances accordingly.

Riot Games entertains a vision of a balanced 5v5 first-person-shooter (FPS) game that is deeply involved in the esports scene. To realize this vision, they constantly prefer tweaking Agents to bring out their full potential without making their abilities abusable in Valorant.

