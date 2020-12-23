Valorant's voice comms leading to sexual harassment

The ongoing battle for an all-inclusive community runs into another roadblock as female players report sexual harassment on Valorant's voice comms.

According to reports submitted by u/MaddawgGaymer on the r/Valorant subreddit, female players run into inappropriate comments whenever they reveal their identity via voice comms. The redittor received a bunch of support from fellow gamers who attested to facing the same themselves or have someone they know face such issues.

u/MaddawgGaymer's post on the r/Valorant subreddit

With the movement towards an all-inclusive gamer community stronger than it has ever been, the question that looms large is if Riot Games will introduce a better and improved penalty system.

Not only will an improved and enhanced penalty system set an example against abusers, but it will also ensure that such behavior is eventually eradicated from Valorant.

Here's everything to know about the continuous battle against sexual harassment on voice comms.

Sexual Harassment in Valorant's voice comms

Sexual harassment in voice comms of multiplayer games has been a major problem ever since its inception. However, it has been more than two decades of multiplayer games alongwith voice comms and the implementation of a proper system to counter sexual harassment is yet to be seen.

Nevertheless, Riot Games has previously been known for addressing the cries of the community. Not to get anyone's hopes high, but given the amount of support that was shown on the Reddit thread, the community might soon witness an upgraded system to battle against such abusers in voice comms.

With that being said, the community made their opinions heard as multiple people came forward in support of u/MaddawgGaymer while others described their own experiences.

Reply to u/MaddawgGaymer's post on the r/Valorant subreddit about their own experience

Another reply on u/MaddawgGaymer's post on the r/Valorant subreddit depicting their own experience

The toxicity level in the voice comms can be truly unbearable at times (Image via r/Valorant)

With so many players facing an issue with the blatant sexual harassment on Valorant's voice comms, it seems like Riot Games must implement an enhanced system to save players from such horrible experiences.

Not only do experiences like these affect the outcome of a player's game, but it also affects the victim's mental health.