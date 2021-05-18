Valorant's Yoru is disabled from agent selection following some in-game bugs

Yoru has been disabled from Valorant's agent selection as Riot Games has received some complaints about his gatecrash on multiple maps.

Valorant has become immensely popular since its release last June. Its developers put in a lot of hard work to ensure the players can enjoy the game bug-free.

But recently, some players have faced issues with Yoru's gatecrash ability, forcing Riot to disable him from Valorant's agent selection yesterday.

Yoru is disabled from Valorant agent selection

The agent's gatecrash ability helps players teleport to the tether's location after sending it out moving forward. However, in the last few days, players have faced some issues with it, as it was allowing them to teleport inside the walls in Haven, Bind, and Ascent.

Last week, on Breeze, it allowed gamers to teleport inside the pyramids of the A site. Riot has since disabled the map in the competitive queue.

But recently, the game-breaking bug has been found in other Valorant maps as well. Players discovered they could send Gatecrash's tether inside the wall and reactivate it inside.

New yoru glitch on bind. @PlayVALORANT all walls are completely wall bangable #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/66bawUpJHY — Braediac (@Braediac) May 15, 2021

The same bug was also reported on Haven and Ascent.

After receiving all these complaints, Riot decided to disable Yoru from agent selection for some time. They have already issued a statement inside the game regarding this temporary change.

The statement read:

"The following agents are currently disabled, while we work on an issue: Yoru."

Yoru disabled message in-game

However, Riot is yet to confirm when Yoru and Breeze will be re-enabled. The developers have not verified the exact reason for their unavailability as well.

Meanwhile, they have announced that there will be no Valorant 2.10 patch next week, and the next update will arrive around June 8th as patch 2.11.

The question among the players now is: when will they be able to play with Yoru in-game again? Riot always tries to keep its gamers happy and come up with a quick fix for every problem, and players can expect the same this time.