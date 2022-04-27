Valorant server down for all regions today (April 27): Patch 4.08, new Initiator Fade, RGX 11z Pro bundle, and more

Valorant players will have to temporarily go through a server downtime later today, as Riot Games will look to patch in update 4.08, bringing in Episode 4 Act 3 and new the new Initiator, Fade.

The shooter’s upcoming update will be a rather big one, as the developers have a lot in store for players this time around. Not only will the new Turkish Agent be making her way to the servers, but a new cosmetic line and a new Battlepass will also be on the cards.

As patch 4.08 will be big in terms of file size and the number of changes that are scheduled, the developers will be looking to take the servers down temporarily to ship in the new update.

According to the Valorant Service Status website, the servers will be taken down at the following hours for all regions:

Asia Pacific: 27 April at 14:00 PDT

27 April at 14:00 PDT Brazil: 27 April 6:00 PDT

27 April 6:00 PDT Europe: 26 April at 20:00 PDT

26 April at 20:00 PDT Korea: 27 April at 14:00 PDT

27 April at 14:00 PDT Latin America: 27 April 06:00 PDT

27 April 06:00 PDT North America: 27 April 06:00 PDT

While the server downtime is expected to last for an hour or two, things can go wrong during the shipping process and players may need to wait a bit longer to play the game.

Valorant patch 4.08 to ship in Fade, a new Battlepass, skinline, and more

1) New Agent Fade

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. https://t.co/qcaVNMI7ZO

\With Valorant patch 4.08, Riot Games will officially be shipping in Episode 4 Act 3 for the shooter, introducing the Initiator, Fade. The Agent design took inspiration from League of Legends champion Camille. Her kit is made to be the perfect counter to Sova and trivial him in today's competitive meta.

2) Sova and Jett nerfs

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Upon pressing E, Jett consumes her Tailwind charge and after a short delay

activates a 12s window where she's able to dash on next key press.

Her Tailwind charge can be regained with 2 kills.

riot.com/3vuPkOH Upon pressing E, Jett consumes her Tailwind charge and after a short delayactivates a 12s window where she's able to dash on next key press.Her Tailwind charge can be regained with 2 kills. 💨Upon pressing E, Jett consumes her Tailwind charge and after a short delayactivates a 12s window where she's able to dash on next key press.💨Her Tailwind charge can be regained with 2 kills.riot.com/3vuPkOH

Regarding Agent tweaks, Sova and Jett players will not exactly be happy with 4.08, as the patch will be significantly nerfing the two Agents. Jett, in particular, will be hit rather hard, as her Tailwind will be toned down considerably as the Valorant developers look to take away a lot of her in-game dominance both in pro-play and standard matchmaking.

On the other hand, Sova will see nerfs to both his Shock Dart and Drone. The damage dealt by the former will be nerfed, while the Drone’s activation will not be as long as it is right now. Riot Games will look to balance it by making it travel faster.

3) New cosmetic line RGX 11z Pro bundle

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get ready to GLOW. RGX 11z Pro is coming back with new ways to light up your collection. Pick up the bundle tomorrow. Get ready to GLOW. RGX 11z Pro is coming back with new ways to light up your collection. Pick up the bundle tomorrow. https://t.co/IG58xVvKcY

Apart from the new Agent and the Agent tweaks, fans can also look forward to the RGX 11z Pro bundle, a highly anticipated cosmetic line that the community has been waiting to get their hands on for quite some time.

The bundle will be arriving with the following purchasable items in tow:

RGX 11z Pro Firefly (Melee)

RGX 11z Pro Phantom

RGX 11z Pro Classic

RGX 11z Pro Operator

RGX 11z Pro Spectre

RGX 11z Pro Card

RGX 11z Pro Spray

RGX 11z Buddy

The prices for the items will be as follows:

Price per weapon skin- 2,175 VP

Melee price – 4,350 VP

Player card price – 375 VP

Spray price – 325 VP

Gun buddy price – 475 VP

4) New Battlepass, skins, player cards and weekly missions

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them. In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them. https://t.co/xMiik6javC

Since it is a new Act, there will be a new Battlepass that comes with it as well, and while the RGX 11z Pro will be the featured cosmetic line for the new update, it is not the only set of cosmetics that are going to arrive with Act 3.

The update will also bring the Coalition Cobra, .SYS, and the Hue Shift skin line with the Battlepass. New player cards, sprays, and weekly missions will allow players to gain XP and unlock rewards in the various tiers.

