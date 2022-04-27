Valorant server down for all regions today (April 27): Patch 4.08, new Initiator Fade, RGX 11z Pro bundle, and more

Valorant players will have to temporarily go through a server downtime later today, as Riot Games will look to patch in update 4.08, bringing in Episode 4 Act 3 and new the new Initiator, Fade.
The shooter’s upcoming update will be a rather big one, as the developers have a lot in store for players this time around. Not only will the new Turkish Agent be making her way to the servers, but a new cosmetic line and a new Battlepass will also be on the cards.
As patch 4.08 will be big in terms of file size and the number of changes that are scheduled, the developers will be looking to take the servers down temporarily to ship in the new update.
According to the Valorant Service Status website, the servers will be taken down at the following hours for all regions:
- Asia Pacific: 27 April at 14:00 PDT
- Brazil: 27 April 6:00 PDT
- Europe: 26 April at 20:00 PDT
- Korea: 27 April at 14:00 PDT
- Latin America: 27 April 06:00 PDT
- North America: 27 April 06:00 PDT
While the server downtime is expected to last for an hour or two, things can go wrong during the shipping process and players may need to wait a bit longer to play the game.
Valorant patch 4.08 to ship in Fade, a new Battlepass, skinline, and more
1) New Agent Fade
\With Valorant patch 4.08, Riot Games will officially be shipping in Episode 4 Act 3 for the shooter, introducing the Initiator, Fade. The Agent design took inspiration from League of Legends champion Camille. Her kit is made to be the perfect counter to Sova and trivial him in today's competitive meta.
2) Sova and Jett nerfs
Regarding Agent tweaks, Sova and Jett players will not exactly be happy with 4.08, as the patch will be significantly nerfing the two Agents. Jett, in particular, will be hit rather hard, as her Tailwind will be toned down considerably as the Valorant developers look to take away a lot of her in-game dominance both in pro-play and standard matchmaking.
On the other hand, Sova will see nerfs to both his Shock Dart and Drone. The damage dealt by the former will be nerfed, while the Drone’s activation will not be as long as it is right now. Riot Games will look to balance it by making it travel faster.
3) New cosmetic line RGX 11z Pro bundle
Apart from the new Agent and the Agent tweaks, fans can also look forward to the RGX 11z Pro bundle, a highly anticipated cosmetic line that the community has been waiting to get their hands on for quite some time.
The bundle will be arriving with the following purchasable items in tow:
- RGX 11z Pro Firefly (Melee)
- RGX 11z Pro Phantom
- RGX 11z Pro Classic
- RGX 11z Pro Operator
- RGX 11z Pro Spectre
- RGX 11z Pro Card
- RGX 11z Pro Spray
- RGX 11z Buddy
The prices for the items will be as follows:
- Price per weapon skin- 2,175 VP
- Melee price – 4,350 VP
- Player card price – 375 VP
- Spray price – 325 VP
- Gun buddy price – 475 VP
4) New Battlepass, skins, player cards and weekly missions
Since it is a new Act, there will be a new Battlepass that comes with it as well, and while the RGX 11z Pro will be the featured cosmetic line for the new update, it is not the only set of cosmetics that are going to arrive with Act 3.
The update will also bring the Coalition Cobra, .SYS, and the Hue Shift skin line with the Battlepass. New player cards, sprays, and weekly missions will allow players to gain XP and unlock rewards in the various tiers.