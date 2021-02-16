Valorant set to receive behavior detection and penalty system updates to tackle trolls in patch 2.04

Valorant's social and player dynamics team recently revealed an overall revamp of the penalty structure for AFK players along with an improved detection system.

According to Producer Sara, aka "Riot Necrotix" and Strategist Lea, aka "Riot Aeneia," Valorant's already existing AFK detection, and penalty system will receive a significant update with patch 2.04.

The reveal from the team confirmed that the developers still have a lot of work before the update can be implemented into the game.

The developers also confirmed that these upcoming updates will pave the way for future upgrades. The main concern for the developers with the updated system in patch 2.04 is to fix the "few loopholes" that the existing system still has.

The entire penalty structure has been reworked to serve more accurately with the upgraded system.

Updated AFK detection and penalty structure in Valorant

With the implementation of the new system in Valorant, the entire penalty structure will undergo a massive change.

According to the blog release posted by Valorant, penalties will be dealt out according to the behavior that a player displays during the match. Additionally, the entire list of penalties will now include:

Warnings

XP denial for the games in which players were AFK’d

Small deductions from ranked rating for pre-game dodges

Deductions from ranked rating for in-game AFKing (Patch 2.03)

Increased queue restrictions

Barred entry from ranked games

Valorant game bans

These punishments will be dealt out to players according to the severity of their offense as judged by the updated detection system in Valorant.

It is expected to allow for more lenient punishments for players who face an AFK situation due to unfortunate scenarios. Players who are found guilty multiple times by the system are most likely to receive severe punishments.

The developers also revealed that patch 2.04 will include punishments for players found guilty of chat-based offenses. The punishments include:

Warnings

Comms bans

Extended comms bans

Ranked queue bans

Game bans

Extended game bans

Similar to the AFK penalty system, players who are found to be repeating their offenses in Valorant are more likely to receive severe punishments.

With multiple updates being applied to the existing system, it is certain that developers at Riot Games are dedicated to making Valorant the best FPS game of this generation.