Valorant to skip regular patch cadence this week, update 5.03 now set to drop in August

Valorant patch 5.03 was supposed to go live tomorrow, July 26, 2022. However, Riot Games has officially announced that the update has been delayed and will go live on August 9, 2022, instead.

The developer is known to take frequent breaks from regular patches, and this additional gap of two weeks before updates is in line with some of its practices.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9. We’re skipping our regular patch cadence this week to allow our engineers the time they need to upgrade our game engine. You can expect the next patch, Patch 5.03, to start shipping August 9.

There was no big update in store for the shooter, hence the changes that Riot Games would have introduced this week would have been regarding some of the several known bugs that the game is facing at this time.

Valorant fans are not happy with Riot Games delaying patch 5.03

rina @rinaeles @PlayVALORANT we need a patch that fixes vc and text chat disconnecting randomly 🥺 @PlayVALORANT we need a patch that fixes vc and text chat disconnecting randomly 🥺🙏

While Riot Games taking a break from the regular Valorant patch might be good news for its engineers, fans are unfortunately not happy with the decision.

Ever since the previous update, which dropped two weeks ago, many Valorant players have complained about the voice chat issue that has been plaguing the live servers.

Mysterazing @IcarussFallz @rinaeles @PlayVALORANT Its been 10 days for me . How the hell they didn't resolve that issue yet? @rinaeles @PlayVALORANT Its been 10 days for me . How the hell they didn't resolve that issue yet?

Players have taken to commenting on the Twitter thread of the announcement that it has been a long while since they have been facing issues with the in-game voice chat. They were expecting Riot Games to send out a fix to this problem with patch 5.03. However, with it getting delayed, they are not exactly happy with Riot’s decision.

Muhaimin 🇲🇾 @traintothesea @PlayVALORANT can you guys fix the bug where people can’t connect to the VC when they unintentionally disconnected? it’s so annoying when i can’t hear any comms with my shitty wifi @PlayVALORANT can you guys fix the bug where people can’t connect to the VC when they unintentionally disconnected? it’s so annoying when i can’t hear any comms with my shitty wifi

And yet, there is also a slight possibility that the developers will ship a minor hotfix to fix players' voice chat concerns instead of rolling out an entire patch for it. Hence, if the problem continues to persist for multiple players, Riot Games might just go ahead and resolve the concerned issue with a hotfix.

Er Sanjeev Sheoran 🇮🇳 @snjeev_sheoran

- allow him to TP again if he gets two kills after using it. Just like any other agent.

- delete mini guardian and give him a stinger instead @PlayVALORANT Nerf chamber- allow him to TP again if he gets two kills after using it. Just like any other agent.- delete mini guardian and give him a stinger instead @PlayVALORANT Nerf chamber- allow him to TP again if he gets two kills after using it. Just like any other agent. - delete mini guardian and give him a stinger instead

Altiere. - twitch.tv/altiere @altierev @PlayVALORANT Chamber code is kinda broken. When he teleports, one or two frames he teleports to the tp toten and then he goes to the other toten. This gives a chance to weird things happening, like hits counting as wallbang bc the toten is behind a wall and the server reads as wallbang @PlayVALORANT Chamber code is kinda broken. When he teleports, one or two frames he teleports to the tp toten and then he goes to the other toten. This gives a chance to weird things happening, like hits counting as wallbang bc the toten is behind a wall and the server reads as wallbang

As for the balance changes that 5.03 might have brought about, there is a fair bit of speculation that Agent Chamber's nerfs might be on the cards because of how overpowered he is at the moment.

The Agent had the highest pick and win rate during the recent VCT Masters Copenhagen, and hopefully, Riot Games will be looking into toning down his kit a fair bit in the next patch.

Patch 5.03 will be dropping on August 9, 2022, after which Riot will once again shift back to its regular update cadence.

