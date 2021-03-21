Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Korea Stage 1 Masters - Team Vision Strikers win

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Korea Stage 1 Masters has concluded with its grand final today. It was a fierce battle between Vision Strikers and Nuturn Gaming where Vision Strikers came out on top. The match went all 5 rounds and Vision Strikers won it 3:2.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first official tournament circuit by Riot Games. The circuit was announced on 24 November, 2020 with a blog post. This Stage 1 Masters is the first phase of the three that will lead to the Valorant Champions event at the end of the year.

As Vision Strikers snagged the victory over Nuturn Gaming, they won $40,000 and 100 VCT circuit points. On the other hand, Nuturn Gaming got $20,000 and 70 VCT circuit points as the runner-up in Korea region.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Korea Stage 1 Masters

VCT 2021: Korea Stage 1 Masters Result

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Stage 1 Masters featured two groups of four teams in a GSL format, where the top two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs. The playoffs had a simple 4 team single-elimination bracket. Every match was best of 3 except the grand final which was best of 5.

VCT 2021: Korea Stage 1 Masters playoffs results

Vision Strikers’ run throughout the group stage and playoffs was a cruise. They did not lose a single map until the grand final.

Grand Final Recap

Advertisement

The grand final was a back and forth fight between the two teams. In the first map, Bind, Nuturn Gaming came out on top with a score of 13:11. In the second and third maps, which were Icebox and Haven respectively, Vision Strikers performed very dominantly and won them with scores of 13:2 and 13:6 respectively. Nuturn pulled off a comeback in the fourth map, Split, where the match went into overtime, and after some nailbiting rounds toward the end, Nuturn won 15:13.

But as the match went to the final map, Ascent, Vision Strikers established their dominance again, winning the map 13:3 and cementing their spot in the VCT as a force to be reckoned with in the region.

There were quite a few highlight-worthy moments from the 5-map Valorant marathon. Vision Strikers' Kim "stax" Gu-taek’s two consecutive one-tap headshots with Sheriff arguably tops the list.

For more news on the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Valorant Chamions Tour coverage.