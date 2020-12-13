Velocity Gaming finish third in PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020

Velocity Gaming, the only Indian representative at the PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020, finished the tournament in third place.

After generating major hype for being the only team to qualify from the region, Velocity Gaming were under a lot of pressure heading into the tournament.

Out of their seven matches (that weren't streamed), Velocity Gaming featured in only one against the B Beasts.

With a lineup of Omen, Jett, Raze, Cypher and Sova, Velocity Gaming secured their only off-stream match by beating Bind 13-2. However, the on-stream matches didn't work out in their favour, with Velocity Gaming pulling out a bag of mixed results.

On that note, here's how the giants of Indian Valorant Esports, Velocity Gaming, performed at the PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020.

PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020

In spite of a thumping victory to start off their on-stream matches, Velocity Gaming lost close games against Bren Esports and XcN Gaming. Starting off with a match against Attack All Around(AAA) on Ascent, Velocity Gaming seemed confident with their strategies and aiming.

With a draft comprising of Phoenix, Jett, Raze, Omen and Sova, it didn't take long for the Indian powerhouse to register a comfortable win against AAA. With the final scoreline reading 13-4 in their favour, Velocity Gaming kicked off their on-stream matches with a thumping victory.

However, their next two matches in the tournament hurt Velocity Gaming the most. After a hard-fought defeat against the eventual champions, Bren Esports, by a margin of 7-13 on Bind, Velocity Gaming were up against another heavyweight and eventual runners-up, XcN Gaming.

Velocity nearly forced that game into overtime with a well balanced draft of Phoenix, Jett, Reyna, Omen and Sova, Velocity Gaming came extremely close in their fourth game of the tournament. However, XcN was clearly the better side on Haven to condemn Velocity Gaming to another defeat, doing so with a final scoreline of 11-13.

With pride on the line, Velocity Gaming faced InnerVoice in their fifth and final match to secure a third-place finish at the PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020. Needless to say, Velocity Gaming drafted an utility-based lineup of Breach, Jett, Cypher, Omen and Raze for the match on Split.

Ending the match with a final scoreline of 13-5, Velocity Gaming secured a third-place finish at the PVP Valorant SuperGamerFest 2020.

Velocity Gaming's podium-finish at an international Valorant tournament is the first major accolade for the Indian Valorant esports scene. If they keep performing like this, Velocity Gaming might soon become a household name globally.