Wardell talks about TSM's future in Valorant as Champions Tour gets underway

Valorant Champions Tour recently revealed the first episode of Headshot - a weekly feature covering all the happenings from the Champions Tour.

The first episode of Headshot featured Team SOLOMID's Matthew "Wardell" Yu, as he talked about his team's future plans in the Valorant Champions Tour. Wardell revealed that in spite of TSM's elimination from the Open Qualifiers of the Challengers 1 series, the entire roster is focused on coming back stronger.

Wardell further revealed that the First Strike North America runners-up team is also working on implementing new strategies and plans, which can massively boost TSM's performance. Additionally, the video also revealed how Wardell is eagerly waiting to face 100 Thieves to get their revenge for the defeat in the First Strike grand finals.

The following is a rundown of everything that Wardell had to say as TSM's Valorant roster prepares for the open qualifiers of the Challengers 2 series from February 10.

Wardell reveals TSM's future in Valorant

Team SOLOMID was eliminated from the Challengers 1 series' open qualifiers after a 1-2 defeat at the hands XSET in the round of 16. However, the 9th/16th place finish has only rekindled the fire inside the players.

Not only is TSM gearing up for the Challengers 2 series with new strategies and plans, but they are also keeping a close tab on the competition present in the region.

On top of that, the weekly Headshot series is expected to feature a new professional player each week. The entire episode also provides a quick overview of results from the Valorant Champions Tour. Additionally, the weekly feature also provides a brief insight on the upcoming matches from all the regions.

The open qualifiers for Challengers 2 is scheduled to begin from February 10th in North America. The round of 32 matches are scheduled to begin from February 12th and the final four qualifying teams will be determined on February 14th.

These four teams will join the top four teams from the Challengers 1 series for a spot in the Valorant Masters series. The four teams that fail to make it to the upper-half of the table will receive a direct entry into the Challengers 3 series. That means, teams that fail to qualify for the Masters tournament from the Challengers 2 series will still have another shot to qualify.

However, no team or player would want to delay their qualification for the Masters tournament. Given that the Challenger 2 series is the first opportunity for the teams to secure a spot in the Masters tournament, the entire series could turn out into an absolute Valorant fiasco with top-notch talent on display.