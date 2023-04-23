"We have to be able to deal with the pain of loss" - k1Ng on Gen.G's defeat against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League 

The first day of Week 5 of the VCT 2023 Pacific League has concluded, providing fans with two thrilling matches. The first featured Paper Rex and Global Esports, with the former winning 2-1. The following match saw a highly anticipated clash between two undefeated Korean powerhouses, DRX and Gen.G, where the former secured a resounding victory with a score of 2-0.

After the match was over, Sportskeeda Esports' Rishabh Kalita got the opportunity to have a talk with k1Ng. Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won is a professional Valorant player from South Korea who currently plays for Gen.G. During the interview, the esports athlete shared intriguing details about his team, their mindset going into the match, and plenty more.

Gen.G k1Ng talks about their team's performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League, his preferred Agent role, and more

Q. What are your thoughts on your personal performance and that of your team today?

k1Ng: I am just very disappointed. I don't really have too many thoughts on my own performance because you lose as a team, right? I think I am just disappointed with all five of us.

Q. Were there any tactics or gameplay employed by DRX today that posed a challenge for your team?

k1Ng: I think today's match was more about us not playing well rather than DRX playing well. I think it was just a lot of mistakes among ourselves that decided the outcome.

Q. Given that the match-up between DRX and Gen.G would result in one of the teams experiencing their first loss, what was your mindset going into the game?

k1Ng: I think our mindset going into the match was that we have nothing to lose, and even if we do lose, we just need to be able to deal with the aftermath of the loss, sort of like the storm that hits after a loss.

We just need to be able to deal with that because the season is a marathon and what matters most is that we win at the end.

Q. Haven is known to be a strong map for Gen.G. In your opinion, what factors contributed to the map being so one-sided during the match today?

k1Ng: I don't think we played well together. It was almost like we were getting in each other's way. I think we showed a lot of nerves. We couldn't stay calm or steady. That sort of became very messy for us.

Q. What do you think was the most significant lesson or takeaway from today's match against DRX?

k1Ng: I think the biggest lesson is that we have to be able to deal with the pain of the loss. As disappointed as we are now, that should fuel us to prepare even better for next time. I hope each one of us feels something meaningful from today's match.

Q. As a player, you tend to alternate between Killjoy and Viper. However, if you had to pick just one of these agents to play for the rest of your career, which one would you choose and why?

k1Ng: In the past, I was way worse on Viper and I felt more confident with Killjoy. But nowadays, they are about the same for me. I am leaning more towards Viper nowadays. So, I will take Viper.

Q. What are some of your hobbies or activities that you enjoy when you're not playing Valorant?

k1Ng: To be honest, I just play a lot of Valorant. I spend a lot of time on the Range, or in Deathmatch. Otherwise, I just watch a lot of YouTube, I guess.

Q. Is there a particular professional Valorant player or team that you consider as a role model, and if so, why?

k1Ng: Derke from Fnatic and aspas from LOUD. I think those players are just insanely good at the game.

Q. TS mentioned in a recent interview that he believes Global Esports is the most underrated team in the league, and your team will be facing them next. What are your thoughts on Global Esports?

k1Ng: I, too agree, that Global Esports is an underrated team. Each one of their players is very strong mechanically. I don't think it's a match that we can take for granted at all.

Gen.G will next face India's Global Esports next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming matchup is scheduled to go live on April 30, 2023.

