"We're ready with some new strategies for the Valorant Champions 2021": Gambit Esports Redgar at pre-tournament press-conference 

Valorant Champions 2021 is set to start this evening and teams are ready to give their best on the biggest stage. Fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the action live as the top 16 teams around the globe compete to become Valorant's first-ever world champions.

After winning the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, Russian side Gambit Esports is ready to dominate once again and take home the crown. Gambit Esports' IGL, Igor "Redgar" Vlasov also seemed confident at the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Redgar revealed they'll switch their playstyle to stay ahead of their opponents in Valorant Champions 2021

Gambit Esports was excellent in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. The Russian side dominated throughout the tournament and took home the crown by beating Team Envy in the Grand-Finals. The squad is ready to do the same in the Valorant Champions 2021 as well.

Gambit Esports has always been known for their strategic display and a variety of approaches to every individual game. They also love to mix things up, switching their playstyle to outplay their opponents.

Sportskeeda Esports asked Redgar about how they have changed themselves since becoming champions in the Berlin Masters. In response to that question, Redgar said:

"We've not changed our style of play. But we've changed the strategic part of our game. Our playstyle will be same. We can play both aggressive and defensive and we switch that according to our opponents."

In the Berlin Masters, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin was the star player for the Russian side. His gameplay with Cypher and Viper was a key part of Gambit Esports' success at that time. However, many will keep a close eye on his performance in the Valorant Champions 2021. Redgar is confident about his teammates' performance in the upcoming tournament as well. He said:

"It is difficult to say how much better he has become since the end of the Berlin Masters. Everyone will see that after one or two matches in the Valorant Champions 2021."

Gambit Esports is one of the favorites to win the Valorant Champions 2021. However, other teams will be more prepared for them this time. It will be interesting to see if they are able to deliver the same performance or not.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee