"We are going into the tournament knowing full that we cannot anti-strat": PRX alecks on facing Cloud9 at VCT LOCK//IN

The VCT LOCK//IN tournament kicked off in Sao Paulo on February 13, 2023. It is the biggest tier 1 tournament in Valorant's history, with 32 best teams from across the world competing against each other for a chance at glory and an additional seat at Masters Tokyo.

This is the first event where all matches will take place in front of a live audience. The matches will be livestreamed on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels.

Riot Games hosted a press conference before the VCT LOCK//IN tournament started on February 13, 2023. The event was graced by players and coaches of the participating teams, one of which was Paper Rex's Alex "alecks" Salle.

alecks has been coaching Paper Rex since July 2021. He is intimately familiar with the team's functioning and has played a huge part in their success so far.

Paper Rex has a 100% win rate against North American teams in international events. In this context, Sportskeeda asked alecks about how he thought his team would perform against the star-studded Cloud9.

alecks responded by first saying that he had no idea about Paper Rex's impressive stat. He said:

"I wasn't aware of that, but nice, I guess."

PRX are set to face Cloud9 in their opening match-up in the Alpha group. While the winner will move on to the next stage, the loser will be knocked out of the tournament owing to the grueling single-elimination format of the VCT LOCK//IN.

There is little to no data available on most teams coming into this tournament, which makes preparing for opponents very hard. alecks noted:

"We are going into the tournament knowing full [well] that we cannot anti-strat, so I really have no idea as to how anything is going to turn out."

alecks also talked about how things are very different coming into this tournament than others before it. According to him, this is because of the new structure the VCT itself will follow starting this year, which has led to a lot of shuffling around in rosters.

alecks on Paper Rex's performance leading up to VCT LOCK//IN tournament

alecks pointed out that PRX didn't perform as well as expected in scrims. However, he believes they will get better as they inch closer to their match on Tuesday.

Considering the uncertainty of how match-ups are going to look, he said:

"I really have no idea how anything is going to turn out, but I just hope we play a good game. We haven't been playing very well in scrims but it's picking up."

Although this statement might raise some concerns for PRX fans worldwide, they can rest assured that the SEA team will come into their C9 match-up with all guns blazing.

Paper Rex are one of the best teams coming into the VCT LOCK//IN and are among the favorites to win it all in the tournament. Their matchup against Cloud9 will take place on February 14, 2023.

