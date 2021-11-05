"We'll evolve before teams can understand our playstyle": Igor 'Redgar' Vlasov, Gambit Esports Valorant IGL 

Gambit Esports is currently the best Valorant team in the world. The Russian Valorant roster showcased incredible performances during the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin by winning the title and qualifying for Valorant Champions 2021.

The Red Bull Home Ground #2 Valorant Tournament brings together 16 top teams of the EMEA regions face to face for a massive prize pool of 60,000 EUR. The group stage kicked off November 4, with Gambit Esports joining LND UTD, Supermassive Blaze, and Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group A.

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov joined the Valorant roster of Gambit Esports back in January of this year as the in-game lead. During the Red Bull Home Ground press conference, in response to questions asked by Sportskeeda, Redgar opened up about the team’s evolution post-VCT Masters and the teamwork in Gambit Esports.

The following is an extract of his response.

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov, Gambit Esports Valorant IGL opens up about Gambit Esports and the teamwork

Q: After becoming the VCT Berlin Masters, everyone’s eyes are on you. Will the team be working on bringing some changes and making new strategies in Champions?

Redgar: We have a chance because all teams understand how we are playing right now, and we should adapt to show them that we can evolve faster than they can understand our playstyle.

Q: Nats has gained massive popularity for his amazing gameplay. However, Gambit as a team has also been strong. How does Gambit set itself apart from the other teams?

Redgar: I guess the main point in our team is the trust we have with each other. We have a beautiful combination in the team and we can realize it because we have been playing with each other for so long, and I guess that is our main point.

Gambit Esports will be going up against some of the best teams of the EMEA region in the Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Tournament. It would be interesting to see how the team prepares before the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

The Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Tournament is taking place from November 4 to November 7, 2021.

