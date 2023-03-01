"We played below our standard level"- Nozwerr from Leviatán on playing Fracture against NAVI at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

With only four teams remaining in the tournament, VCT LOCK//IN is reaching its conclusion. Teams like Leviatan exited despite winning two consecutive games in the tournament. After defeating ZETA Division and Team Vitality, the Chilean team failed to keep up with NAVI in the semi-finals of the Omega group.

Leviatan lost 0:2 against NAVI, the latter progressing as a qualified team for the grand finals at VCT LOCK//IN 2023. That said, Leviatan still performed exceptionally well in Brazil in front of a live audience. The team flawlessly won their first two games without losing a single map. After the NAVI matchup, the Chilean team had a few words to share.

Nozwerr from Leviatán on playing Fracture against NAVI at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Agustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra is a professional Valorant player from Argentina. He is currently signed under Leviatan, where he has won many games since joining the roster. Ibarra began his journey with the team in the Valorant AGS Cup and showcased exceptional play.

The Argentine is mostly known for playing Initiator roles in his games, although he is sometimes seen playing as a Controller Agent. He is flexible and is also known for his mechanical prowess.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Nozwerr was asked to speak on Leviatan's performance against NAVI. Ibarra replied:

"Well I think for Fracture, we played below our standard level. Because we have been practicing with them and having good results as well."

Nozwerr said that despite Fracture being one of the best maps for his team, the roster played below their standard level. Leviatan has practiced the map and received favorable results. However, NAVI gave them a tough fight in the tournament.

He continued his statement by saying they were confident playing on the map. However, the results were not what they expected them to be:

"Perhaps today, we trusted the map a little bit too far based on what we played so far. That might be the answer."

Leviatan's VCT LOCK//IN journey concludes for now. However, the team has a long way to go in the 2023 VCT season. Their fans will be eagerly waiting for them to take on other teams in the upcoming tournaments.

Despite going through roster changes, Leviatan performed significantly better than many participating teams in VCT LOCK//IN 2023, exceeding many viewers' expectations and earning them new followers.

