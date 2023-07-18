In a recent interview, Riot executives revealed that the company will not launch Valorant Mobile unless it feels amazing on smartphones. Since the official announcement of the highly anticipated title, fans have been eagerly awaiting its launch. Following the overwhelming success of Varorant, its mobile version is also expected to be a big hit.

In an interview with Inquirer, Whalen Rozelle, Chief Operating Officer, Esports at Riot Games, and Anna Donlon, Senior Vice President, Executive Producer for Valorant, stated:

"Our main focus right now is on making sure that we’re making the right game that feels really good on mobile. We won’t launch the game on mobile unless it feels amazing on mobile. That has been challenging but fun and I feel like we’re making really great progress right now."

The statement indicates that Riot Games doesn't want to release the game in a hurry, which can lead to disappointment for players if they find any issues like bad graphics, poor optimization, and more. Their main objective will surely aim to achieve the same heights of success as the PC version of Valorant

Valorant Mobile to be a competitive shooter on mobile

Furthermore, the officials said that it would be a competitive shooter game on mobile, and that is their goal.

"It has to be a good game first and foremost, and we’re still on that journey. The game is absolutely being designed to be a competitive shooter on mobile. That is the goal, which is why it’s hard to make."

Riot Games is known for hosting esports tournaments for its games, such as League of Legends and Valorant, which create great competitiveness among players. Valorant Mobile is being developed as a competitive game, meaning the publisher will organize esports events for its players after the launch.

Whalen Rozelle and Donlom mentioned that the company has not yet given any major update for the game because, after that, the fans would start looking to know when Valorant Mobile is coming to smartphones.

"I think people are really hungry for an update on VAL Mobile. We have not given one and we’re very consciously not giving an update right now because I think as soon as we do, players are going to start wanting to know when it’s going to launch and all that."

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Thank you to everyone who’s joined for our first year of VALORANT // Now, reload and ready up -- because we’re just getting started.

On June 2, 2021, Riots Games officially revealed the development of Valorant Mobile, which created massive excitement among mobile gamers. Last year, several gameplay videos of the 5vs5 character-based FPS title were leaked on social media platforms, showing many similarities to its PC version.

However, the company is yet to officially reveal any details regarding its features, graphics, gameplay, modes, agents, or any in-game elements. Several prominent members of the mobile gaming community have already expressed their interest in Valorant Mobile and have requested Riot Games to release the game as soon as possible.