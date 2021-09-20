"We have to work on map rotations": Vivo Keyd's Heat after Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin elimination

Olavo "Heat" Marcelo was one of the most consistent performers in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin for his team, Vivo Keyd. The Brazilian champions showed their potential on the world stage and put up an excellent performance at the Berlin Masters.

However, Vivo Keyd's journey in the Berlin Masters ended in the group stages after the loss against KRÜ Esports on September 15.

They came to Berlin as the top seed from Brazil along with Havan Liberty. Vivo Keyd was bunched in the same group as North America's Team Envy, LATAM champions KRÜ Esports, and Japan's ZETA DIVISION. The Brazilian champions finished third in the group and were knocked out of the competition.

Heat explains what they need to improve ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021

Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar got a chance to speak with Vivo Keyd's Heat after his team's elimination from the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Heat shared his experience in Berlin and also discussed what they need to change ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021 tournament in December.

Here's what he had to say.

Q: What was your Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin experience like?

Heat: It was a very amazing experience, very hard to describe in words. We've learned a lot as a whole, as a team and as individuals.

Q: In your last game against KRÜ Esports, both maps ended in a very close margin. According to you, what went wrong for your team?

Heat: The main issue was the map rotation, and I think that was the only reason behind the loss.

Q: On a score of 1-10, how much do you want to give yourself for your Berlin Masters performance?

Heat: I rate myself 10 out of 10 as I have given my all throughout the tournament. Yes, we failed to qualify for the Playoffs. But I've given everything I can. It is the most important aspect for me, and I will focus more in the future.

Q: You have already qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021. What do you want to change for your side before the biggest event of this year?

Heat: We are going to work on map rotations and other mistakes. We need to be calmer and more composed in-game. We are planning to stay in a bootcamp ahead of the Champions, and learning from our mistakes is our main focus from now onwards.

Q: Can you tell us one positive point and one negative point you will carry from the Berlin Masters for the future?

Heat: The positive thing was to be able to participate in an event like Valorant Masters. Playing and competing against the best teams is always a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. However, there was nothing negative to mention from the event except some technical issues.

