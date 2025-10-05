  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • NRG vs Fnatic - Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final: Prediction, where to watch, live results, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 05, 2025 10:58 GMT
NRG vs Fnatic - Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final
NRG vs Fnatic - Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final (Image via TPC)

The Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final will be an NRG vs Fnatic showdown and will kick off at 1 pm CEST on October 5, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris. This is the first EU vs NA final in a VCT season, marking a milestone in the game's history. The winner will take home the trophy and a check worth $1 million.

This article provides you with an overview of the NRG vs Fnatic Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final.

Everything you need to know about the NRG vs Fnatic Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final

also-read-trending Trending

Prediction

NRG is the definite underdog in this matchup, and the lack of stage experience for some of the players might lead to some nerves. Fnatic, on the other hand, boasts extensive on-stage experience.

Moreover, coming off a loss against NRG, one can expect Fnatic to prepare really well to counter their opponents today. This will give them an advantage, given Boaster's ability to counter-strat. Overall, Fnatic appears to have the edge, but there is no reason to count NRG out.

Head-to-head

The only recent match in VCT history featuring these two teams was in the upper bracket final on October 3, 2025. That game went the way of NRG.

Recent results

NRG is still unbeaten at Champions 2025, having taken down EDG, DRX, GIANTX, MIBR, and Fnatic. In Paris, Fnatic has only lost one game against their opponents today.

Potential lineups

NRG

  • Ethan "Ethan" Arnold (IGL)
  • Sam "s0m" Oh
  • Brock "brawk" Somerhalder
  • Adam "mada" Pampuch
  • Logan "skuba" Jenkins
  • Malkolm "bonkar" Rench (Head Coach)
Fnatic

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)
  • Austin "crashies" Roberts
  • Kajetan "kaajak" Haremski
  • Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
  • Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder
  • Milan "Milan" de Meij (Head Coach)

When and where to watch the Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final - NRG vs Fnatic

NRG and Fnatic will face each other on the grand final stage on October 5, 2025, at the following local times:

  • US (West): 4 am PT (October 5, 2025)
  • US (East): 7 am ET (October 5, 2025)
  • Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 1 pm CEST (October 5, 2025)
  • India: 4:30 pm IST (October 5, 2025)
  • China: 7 pm CST (October 5, 2025)
  • Japan and Korea: 8 pm JST/KST (October 5, 2025)
You can catch the action live on the following channels:

Live results for the NRG vs Fnatic Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final

Here is the map ban for today's game:

  • NRG bans <TBD>
  • NRG bans <TBD>
  • NRG picks <TBD>
  • Fnatic picks <TBD>
  • NRG picks <TBD>
  • Fnatic picks <TBD>
  • <TBD> remains

Keep checking this section for live updates after the conclusion of every map.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

