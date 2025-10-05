NRG vs Fnatic - Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final: Prediction, where to watch, live results, and more

The Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final will be an NRG vs Fnatic showdown and will kick off at 1 pm CEST on October 5, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris. This is the first EU vs NA final in a VCT season, marking a milestone in the game's history. The winner will take home the trophy and a check worth $1 million.This article provides you with an overview of the NRG vs Fnatic Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final.Everything you need to know about the NRG vs Fnatic Valorant Champions 2025 Grand FinalPredictionNRG is the definite underdog in this matchup, and the lack of stage experience for some of the players might lead to some nerves. Fnatic, on the other hand, boasts extensive on-stage experience.Moreover, coming off a loss against NRG, one can expect Fnatic to prepare really well to counter their opponents today. This will give them an advantage, given Boaster's ability to counter-strat. Overall, Fnatic appears to have the edge, but there is no reason to count NRG out.Head-to-headThe only recent match in VCT history featuring these two teams was in the upper bracket final on October 3, 2025. That game went the way of NRG.Recent resultsNRG is still unbeaten at Champions 2025, having taken down EDG, DRX, GIANTX, MIBR, and Fnatic. In Paris, Fnatic has only lost one game against their opponents today.Potential lineupsNRGEthan &quot;Ethan&quot; Arnold (IGL)Sam &quot;s0m&quot; OhBrock &quot;brawk&quot; SomerhalderAdam &quot;mada&quot; PampuchLogan &quot;skuba&quot; JenkinsMalkolm &quot;bonkar&quot; Rench (Head Coach)FnaticJake &quot;Boaster&quot; Howlett (IGL)Austin &quot;crashies&quot; RobertsKajetan &quot;kaajak&quot; HaremskiTimofey &quot;Chronicle&quot; KhromovEmir &quot;Alfajer&quot; Ali BederMilan &quot;Milan&quot; de Meij (Head Coach)When and where to watch the Valorant Champions 2025 Grand Final - NRG vs FnaticNRG and Fnatic will face each other on the grand final stage on October 5, 2025, at the following local times:US (West): 4 am PT (October 5, 2025)US (East): 7 am ET (October 5, 2025)Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 1 pm CEST (October 5, 2025)India: 4:30 pm IST (October 5, 2025)China: 7 pm CST (October 5, 2025)Japan and Korea: 8 pm JST/KST (October 5, 2025)You can catch the action live on the following channels:TwitchYouTubeLive results for the NRG vs Fnatic Valorant Champions 2025 Grand FinalHere is the map ban for today's game:NRG bans &lt;TBD&gt;NRG bans &lt;TBD&gt;NRG picks &lt;TBD&gt;Fnatic picks &lt;TBD&gt;NRG picks &lt;TBD&gt;Fnatic picks &lt;TBD&gt;&lt;TBD&gt; remainsKeep checking this section for live updates after the conclusion of every map.