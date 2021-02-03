Popular esports organization Fnatic is all set to reveal their Valorant roster

Popular European esports organization Fnatic recently teased the reveal of their upcoming Valorant roster.

The Fnatic Valorant roster has been long coming. Previously, back in august 2020, Fnatic senior team director Colin "Cojo" Johnson had expressed that they weren’t planning on forming a Valorant roster until 2021.

The new Fnatic Valorant roster and the future

Fnatic recently shared a tweet teasing the reveal of their new Valorant roster. The tease only revealed the dates as 3rd February, along with the words “Fnatic” and “Valorant.”

WIth the open qualifiers for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 1 Challengers 1 all set to kick off on 4th February 2021, the reveal date for the Fnatic Valorant roster does not seem coincidental. Fnatic also tweeted this video through the Valorant Champion Tour EU Twitter account.

As soon as Fnatic tweeted about the Valorant roster, fans began to speculate regarding the roster. Some fans suggested that Fnatic could sign the entire SUMN FC roster, led by Jake “Booster” Howlett.

Others thought that Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund, the ex-Counter-Strike Global Offensive player, who announced retirement from Counter-Strike and team Dignitas recently, will be leading the Fnatic roster.

Fans are overwhelmingly leaning towards the Fnatic signing the entire SUMN FC team. According to vlr.gg, SUMN FC is the 4th highest ranked Valorant team in the Europe region. The leaderboard is led by G@ Esports, followed by Team Heretics in the second position, and FunPlus Phoenix in the third position.

PLEASE @sumnfc IF THIS HAPPENS EVEN MORE REASON FOR ME TO BE YOUR BIGGEST FAN — Ballatw (@Ballatw) February 2, 2021

If its not SUMN i will throw hands with the whole Organization. — Cr8 (@WhyCr8) February 2, 2021

If Fnatic did sign SUMN FC, they would be signing one of the best Valorant teams in Europe. The Fnatic Twitter handle jokingly commented that once the post reaches 10K likes, they would leak the roster.

Did Fnatic sign SUMN FC? What is Fnatic’s plans beyond Valorant Champion Tour 2021?