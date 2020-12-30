Possible Omen Shrouded Step bug making Valorant players miss shots

Omen has not only become one of the most useful controllers, but one of the top picks among Valorant agents.

His abilities have proven to be useful time and time again. However, a recently discovered bug causes Omen to teleport a few inches away from the intended position while using his Shrouded Step ability. This can cause opponents to miss a sure-shot kill.

Omen’s Shrouded Step bug in Valorant

Omen is a Radiant, a controller type agent preferred for flanking and backstabbing. His basic abilities are Shrouded Step and Paranoia. While the former can teleport him a short distance, the latter reduces the vision of all the opponents it touches.

Omen’s signature Dark Cover ability blocks enemy sight with a shadow sphere cover, and his ultimate ability can teleport him anywhere on the Valorant map.

The bug in question is regarding Shrouded Step. When Omen uses it, a shadow marker appears on the position he is teleporting to, as well as a sound cue. If an opponent is in range, he might aim his crosshair on the marker to shoot Omen as soon as he appears.

The infamous Omen teleport bug keeps wreaking havoc in #VALORANT, and it's even tripping up top pros like @acesu 😖



This isn't the first broken glitch with the Agent either: https://t.co/YbXCHMo6Bs pic.twitter.com/aPMhvVqCLz — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) September 21, 2020

Redditor u/SirRamic recently posted a video in r/VALORANT, which brought the bug to the forefront. Due to the glitch, Omen teleports beside the shadow marker rather than on it. As a result, u/SirRamic lost his shot and got killed instantly, even though he aimed right at the shadow marker.

u/SirRamic missing the shot even after aiming at the spawn point (Image by u/SirRamic)

This bug isn’t game-breaking per se, but it could cause a player to miss an assured kill. In a low TTK game like Valorant, this small misstep might be enough for the match to turn around in the other team’s favor.

Redditor u/Galactic-Alpha pointed out that this bug was also spotted in the Valorant First Strike North America final match between TSM and 100Thives. He mentioned spotting it in the fourth map of the best-of-five finale, Haven. Alpha added that TSM Wardell missed a shot at the teleporting Omen of 100Thives:

“Yeah. I remember Wardell whiffed a tp omen on the first strike haven map because of this bug. It was against 100t, and if he hit that shot, they probably could have won the game.”

Another Redditor, u/yeeboi572, speculated that this might not be a bug per se but rather a combination of the Omen player holding walk while teleporting and the server desync between the players.

“I don’t think it’s a bug as such, but rather a combination of desync server issues between both players and the omen holding walk before tp finish.”

Be it a bug or a desync issue, hopefully, Riot Games can resolve the issue in Valorant as soon as possible.