Purpose Esports wins the Valorant Mahi Community Cup against Rebellious Gaming by a score of 2-1

Purpose Esports beats Rebellious Gaming in the best of three final of the Valorant Mahi Community Cup, organized by Team Mahi.

The Valorant Mahi Community Cup kicked off with 32 teams from across India. The final best of three fixture of the competition saw Purpose Esports and Rebellious Gaming facing off.

For the first semi-final match, Rebellious Gaming faced Yodha Esports in a Best of One match. The match was played on Bind, with Rebellious Gaming attacking in the first half. Even though Yodha Esports won a couple of starting rounds, Rebellious Gaming soon found their footings and dominated the first half. They finished the half with the score at 9-3.

After the switch, Rebellious Gaming continued their winning run and secured the Valorant match 13-3, thus moving on to the finals.

In the second semi-final, Purpose Esports faced FlameX Serenity. The match was played on Ascent, with Purpose Esports playing as attackers in the first half. FlameX Serenity went on a winning streak at the start. However, Purpose Esports soon made a comeback and tied the first half of the Valorant match with the score at 6-6. After a strong match, Purpose Esports secured the Victory with a score of 13-10.

Valorant Mahi Community Cup Grand Finale

Valorant Mahi Community Cup was organized by India’s top Esports team, Team Mahi. The tournament took place between 26th January and 29th January 2021.

The team line-ups of the two teams are as follows:

Purpose Esports

Karan “PE Trolele” Mirani

Kalpesh “PE Sam4irukandji”

Shelin “BolaToBola” Patel

Anurodh “PE Em0”

Prathamesh “PE R1V4L1337”

Rebellious Gaming

Swapnil “PsykovskY” Gawand

Himesh”cl0n3” Nepani

Benevlo “MarKeLoFF”Menezes

Vyankatesh “vyanki” Biswas

Miten “jack1op” Chheda

The First map was played on Ascent, with Purpose Esports playing as attackers in the first half. Purpose Esports started strong and continued their form throughout the first half, which ended 9-3 in their favor.

Rebellious Gaming made a strong come back in the second half. However, they lost the match by a very close margin. Purpose Gaming took the first match of the best of three by a score of 13-11.

Image by Team Mahi

The second map was Bind, and Rebellious Gaming played as the attackers in the first half of the match. Rebellious gaming gained the initial momentum, however, Purpose Esports soon fought back and tied the first half with a score of 6-6. The two teams fought tooth & nail, with Rebellious securing the final victory by a score of 11-13.

Image by Team Mahi

Both the teams were on par for most of the match so far. The score was tied 1-1, which meant that the all-important map was upcoming. The deciding match took place on Split.

Rebellious Gaming prepared their attacking strategies for the first half, while Purpose Gaming planned out their defenses in what would prove to be an entertaining match of Valorant. Rebellious Gaming garnered the initial momentum, however, Purpose Esports soon struck back and tied the first half by a score of 6-6.

In the second half, Purpose Esports continued their winning run for a while, however, Rebellious Gaming soon put a stop to it. Finally, after a hard fight, Purpose Esports secured the victory by a score of 13-11. With this, not only did Purpose Esports secure the match, but they also won the Valorant Mahi Community Cup.

Image by Team Mahi

Player Shelin “BolaToBola” Patel of Purpose Esports was awarded the MVP title at the end of the Valorant Mahi Community Cup .