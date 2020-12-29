Ranking all of Valorant's sidearms

The sidearm a player chooses in Valorant can be the deciding factor in a match.

With pistol rounds at the beginning and middle of each match, sidearm selection can be pivotal. Additionally, a team may be reduced to sidearms when its economy is in a poor state.

The secondary weapons all vary in price, but just because a gun is more expensive doesn’t mean it’s the best choice. Weapon economy and Agent abilities are essential factors to consider when buying sidearms. From 0 credits to 800, here are the sidearms from worst to best, factoring price-to-performance.

Assessing the sidearms available in Valorant

#5 - Frenzy (400 Credits)

The Frenzy is Valorant’s quickest firing sidearm. In its most effective range, the gun does 78 damage to the head, 26 to the body, and 22 to the leg.

In close proximity, the Frenzy can be lethal, especially in pistol rounds. It’s the only full automatic sidearm in Valorant. However, the gun lacks in range, has low wall penetration, and only holds 13 bullets in a magazine. The cons outweigh the pros greatly with regards to the Frenzy.

Sure, it can shred at close range. However, its disadvantages make it challenging to invest 400 credits. When factoring price-to-performance, the classic is the worst sidearm to buy. It’s difficult to kill multiple opponents in rapid succession with it.

The Frenzy can be viable with particular abilities, but overall, it’s not a great selection.

#4 - Shorty (200 Credits)

When it comes to holding a tight, short corner in Valorant, the Shorty can get the job done. It is essentially a double-barrel Shotgun. If a player is in its most effective range, it can one-shot or two-shot enemies.

The Shorty is useless over far ranges, but some Agents can quickly close the distance between themselves and their enemies. For this reason, this gun can be valuable. Although getting two kills with the firearm is unlikely, a one-for-one trade is very realistic and is great during save rounds.

The Shorty is undoubtedly the most limited weapon in all of Valorant. However, it effectively does its job and costs just 200 credits. In terms of price-to-performance, the Shorty ranks pretty high. Its usefulness in some scenarios, though, is nonexistent.

#3 - Classic (0 Credits)

The Classic pistol is the player’s default weapon. The gun is free, but it features an alternate fire that is certainly worthy of note.

The Classic’s alternate fire, or “right-click,” fires three shots simultaneously. At close range, the right-click is lethal. It has the potential to one-shot opponents or deal lots of damage.

The alternate fire has been nerfed since Valorant’s early stages, but it’s still powerful. In fact, many players think that this feature on a free weapon is ridiculous (it is).

Even without the right-click, the Classic does 78 damage to the head, 26 to the body, and 22 to the body. In good hands, it can get the job done. Also, by using this gun in pistol rounds, players can use all their credits for buying abilities.

If a player is feeling confident, they can even buy a light shield for 400 credits. The Classic is the only weapon that allows so much flexibility in Valorant’s economy. Keeping it means a player can have abilities, a shield, and a lethal alternate fire. For 0 credits, the Classic’s price-to-performance is unmatched.