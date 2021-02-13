Recent job listings suggest that Riot Games might be planning a live-action film

image via Riot Games

Riot Games might be planning to make a live-action film in the coming months, as suggested by their recent job posting on the official website.

The website states that Riot Games is looking for a Global Head of Live Action Film as well as a Global Head of Live-Action TV.

The page also suggests that the publisher is looking to make feature films for not just the League of Legends cinematic universe but for their other titles as well.

When talking about the new job descriptions, the website read:

“At Riot, we work every day to make it better to be a player. But being a player doesn't stop at the end of a game anymore. As the gaming landscape continues to collide with entertainment, we're building a new team to bring Riot's IPs to players around the world in new ways, and invite new audiences into the fold.”

“This team will imagine and develop custom IP experiences and products - animation, interactive narratives, consumer products, and beyond - that deepen players' and fans' connections to the universe we've created. In collaboration with teams across the organization, this team will aim to show players and the world that entertainment now starts with games.”

Not the first time Riot Games will be looking to enter the television industry

In 2019, while celebrating League of Legends’ 10-year anniversary, Riot games announced upcoming titles from their studios.

The shooting game Valorant, the League of Legends-based mobile MOBA Wild Rift, the card game Legends of Runeterra, along with a fighting game, an RPG, and an MMO RPG which are yet to be announced.

Along with the announcement of the new titles, Riot games had also announced that they will create an animated series called Arcane, set in the League of Legends universe.

Riot Games trying to create a live-action film that is based around their titles is not their first attempt at trying to break into the television industry.

Riot is yet to announce anything official about their plans for a live-action film. Fans can only speculate as to what it might be at this point.