Red Bull Campus Clutch India Valorant qualifiers come to a close, with LevelZero winning at Kolkata

The Red Bull Campus Clutch India Valorant tournament is scheduled to close with an offline qualifier in Kolkata on April 13, 2021.

Red Bull Campus Clutch is an ongoing Global Valorant University Tournament where students from more than 300 universities and 50 countries participate. Players engaged on multiple stages from regional to international. The goal is to become the best university team in the world.

The qualifier rounds for the Indian chapter of Red Bull Campus Clutch took place from February 20 to April 13. The Fragout event kicked off with some of India’s top streamers and professional Esports players participating.

The entire qualifier consisted of online and regional qualifiers that came to an end with the Kolkata Offline Qualifier on April 13.

Red Bull Campus Clutch India Valorant Kolkata Qualifier

Kolkata Qualifier of Red Bull Campus Clutch (Image by RFD Gaming)

The Kolkata qualifier took place at Five Mad Man, Salt Lake Sec V, with the RFD Gaming PC Partnership.

LevelZero Esports emerged victorious as Kolkata champions of Red Bull Campus Clutch after beating stiff competition. They will now represent the city at the Red Bull Campus Clutch National Finals

The competition challenges student gamers of all levels across the nation to team up, represent their campuses, and compete globally.

Students must rally their team of five to enter the exciting event and register to compete across three phases: Qualifiers, National Finals, and World Finals.

LevelZero Winner of Kolkata Qualifier of Red Bull Campus Clutch (Image by Sayantan Majumder)

Successful teams will advance to the Semi-Finals (online) on April 14th and National Finals on April 24th. The best student team will advance to the World Finals.

The stakes are high as national finalists will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at a World Final and battle the best student Valorant players in the world.

At the World Final, teams will face off for €20,000 and an exclusive chance to see the biggest stars in Valorant compete at the Valorant Masters, the official stage of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

Fans are excited and looking forward to the upcoming National Finals and speculating which team will represent India in the World Finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Valorant Tournament.