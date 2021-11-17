Riot addresses game-breaking Chamber bug post-Valorant 3.10 patch

Chamber finally arrives on Valorant with the 3.10 patch along with multiple changes to the rank queue system, Magepunk 2.0, and more things.

Whenever any live-service game brings new things via updates, it also opens floodgates to various bugs as no game is perfect and mistakes happen. However, with a good developer team, anything is possible when it comes to fixing or addressing bugs.

Many big changes came with Valorant’s latest update for Episode 3 Act 3 and included the addition of the new Sentinel agent. However, a small bug also seems to have arrived with the new agent. Here is everything that is known about the bug with Chamber's Headhunter ability.

Chamber Headhunter pistol has visual inaccuracy in Valorant

The new bug comes with Chamber’s Headhunter ability which falls among one of his basic ability sets. Even if the weapon functions properly, the problem that comes with it is visual in nature.

The bug creates the problem because Chamber’s headhunter pistol sometimes shows bullet impacts incorrectly when a player stands still. Even though the weapon follows the same mechanics as it should be, the visual error concerns the players as it shows 100% accuracy when standing still.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're investigating an issue with Chamber, where his Headhunter pistol will sometimes show bullet impacts incorrectly while standing still. The weapon follows the normal weapon spread rules when still, but impact locations appearing 100% accurate all the time is a visual error. We're investigating an issue with Chamber, where his Headhunter pistol will sometimes show bullet impacts incorrectly while standing still. The weapon follows the normal weapon spread rules when still, but impact locations appearing 100% accurate all the time is a visual error.

Riot Games is taking the bug with Chamber into consideration and will be investigating it further. It is unknown when Riot Games will fix this bug, but looking at the history of bug fixes done for Valorant, the developers might soon push a hotfix for this bug.

Even if developers fail to fix the bug soon, it can be expected that the bug will be entirely resolved by the next patch update, which will approximately arrive after two weeks. However, the chances of this happening are extremely low because Riot Games rarely leaves these issues unresolved for long periods and usually resolves them immediately.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar