Riot announces new Valorant game mode: Replication

Riot Games recently made an announcement about Valorant receiving a new game mode, Replication.

Gear up for VALORANT's newest game mode, Replication. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/XSJ00GdUNz — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 8, 2021

Since the release of Valorant, Riot has introduced four standard game modes for players to indulge in. These four game modes are:

Standard Plant/Defuse (Unrated and Competitive)

Spike Rush

Deathmatch

Practice Game modes (Shooting Range, Spike Planting, Spike Defuse)

In a recent update, Riot also introduced the "Escalation" game mode for players to enjoy. This game mode is tagged as temporary and was introduced to players with a limited duration in mind.

New Game Mode: Escalation | #VALORANT



~ Kill opponents and race with them using a series of different weapons and abilities to advance with your teammates through 12 Escalation levels. — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) February 15, 2021

But today, through their official Twitter handle, Valorant teased the community about yet another upcoming game mode, Replication.

Valorant’s game modes and their popularity

All the different game modes in Valorant serve different purposes. Deathmatch and Practice modes exist so that players can warm up their shooting skills and get acquainted with the ability usage upon first starting the game.

Spike Rush is just a casual game mode for players to enjoy, boasting a small number of rounds.

Replication Info (Theory/Possibility) | #VALORANT



~ Each player on each team will be the same agent.

~ Valorants Version of League's One for All Mode. — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 8, 2021

Standard Plant/Defuse is the most popular game mode in Valorant, as it brings out the full potential of every single player engaged in the matches.

Their recent addition, Escalation gained a lot of praise online, as it brought a different flavor to the table. In this game mode, players get weapon upgrades as their respective teams rack up more kills along the way. This is a short-term game mode with a huge amount of potential, as the players are required to engage in the usual 5v5 battles.

Inclusion of Replication

Although this has been introduced as a new limited-time game mode, not much information has been made available for players to get an understanding of exactly what to expect. All they did was post a short video along with the announcement tweet.

It most likely is. — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 8, 2021

From the looks of it, this might even be the same sort of game mode as "One For All” in League of Legends. In LoL, this temporary game mode allows both teams to engage in a 5v5 battle, with the only difference being that all the users in one team play as the same champions.

The number of Brimstone’s smokes that were seen dropping from the sky in the video also backs up this possibility. However, these is all merely speculation, and until further info is released by Riot, nothing can be confirmed.