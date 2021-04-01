Riot Games announces “Valorant: Agents of Romance,” a dating sim game based on the shooter

Just when players thought Riot Games had no more surprises up their sleeves for Valorant in March, they went ahead and announced a spin-off dating game for their tactical shooter.

The simulator will be an expansion on the existing Valorant, universe where the player gets to take on the role of a new recruit who is training to be a Valroant Agent.

Valorant: Agents of Romance will be Riot Games’ first full game in the dating sim genre. The idea for the spin-off comes on the back of the success that their other IP, League of Legends, had with their Spirit Blossom event. The Spirit Blossom event did feature various components of a dating simulator that fans actually actively engaged in.

Image via Riot Games

It’s no surprise that the release of Valorant has created many Sage, Jett, and Viper simps among the dedicated player base. A lot of the shooter’s fans fawn over these Agents, and Riot felt that they should do something special for them, for the amount of love and appreciation that they show towards the games’ characters.

Valorant: Agents of Romance to arrive on PC in 2021

Image via Riot Games

The Valorant dating simulator will be getting its official launch for PC in 2021. The story will revolve around a recruit who is training to be a full-fledged agent, and going through the rough and tumble of life.

Players will be tasked with building meaningful relationships with each of the Valorant Agents by collecting items, going on dates, and even saving the world from the brink of annihilation, just to win the heart of the Agent they love the most.

When talking about the game, Ana Donlon, Executive producer of Valorant, stated,

“We’ve been looking into ways to expand and explore the Valorant universe, even prior to launch, and when we landed on a dating sim, it just made sense. We believe that everyone can relate to and enjoy the Agents of Valorant, whether they’re tac-shooter players or dating sim players.”

Image via Riot Games

Joe Ziegler, Game Director of Valorant and Valorant: Agents of Romance, also gave his comments on the thought process that ran behind the production of the dating sim,

“It’s kind of funny. At first, we wanted to launch Agents of Romance as a game mode in VALORANT, but it started to take on a life of its own. I don’t remember who suggested it, but at some point, we just said, ‘Screw it. Let’s make this a whole game.’”

Valorant: Agents of Romance is sure to make a big splash in the shooters’ fan base, and players are indeed looking forward to its imminent launch in 2021.