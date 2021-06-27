Riot Games disabled NVIDIA game filters in Valorant due to game-breaking "Flash Bug"

With Episode 3 finally going live, the new Valorant patch does seem to be causing a lot of problems for NVIDIA users.

Recently, the developers seem to have disabled the driver’s game filters in the shooter, which allowed players to personalize the appearance of their game the way they wanted to.

NVIDIA Freestyle was launched a while back that provided users with the tools to customize games like Valorant and change the shooter's appearance through the application of real-time post-processing filters.

Hence, certain filter types can be used to make Valorant look like a game out of a retro cinema. However, not all filters are just for fun, as some of them can be used to enhance Valorant’s color and contrast to provide players with a better gameplay experience.

NVIDIA users could easily access the Freestyle filters by either employing the “Alt+Z” shortcut or through the in-game overlay.

However, this feature seems to have broken or disabled by Riot Games, and it may be because of the game-breaking flash bug that came with the recent Valorant patch.

Valorant patch 3.0 bug is causing some NVIDIA users to be immune to flashes

After Valorant patch 3.0 went live, many NVIDIA users were experiencing a bug where their screen was not going white when hit by an Agent’s flash ability.

This bug was triggered by using Nvidia Geforce Experience, thereby making it a game-breaking exploit for a large portion of the Valorant community.

For a low-TTK tactical shooter like Valorant, flashes play an extremely vital role in gameplay and strategy. Therefore, players being immune to flashes ultimately damages the competitive integrity of the game.

NVIDIA filters being disabled in the game might be Riot’s way of putting a temporary band-aid on the issue, and players can expect a hotfix for the bug soon.

