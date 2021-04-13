Riot Games teases Agent-Change feature in the latest episode of Ask Valorant

Ask Valorant has been a feature from the official site of Valorant, where people in the community get to ask questions of their choice and the Devs answer those questions.

The first Ask Valorant article came out in 19 June last year, and ever since then, Riot has come up with 19 such articles. The questions vary from a range of different topics, but some of them are relevant to date.

In the recent Ask Valorant, on 12 April, the community asked them three important questions about ability usage, HRTF, and a feature to change agents in the pick phase. For as long as the community can remember, the feature to change agents in the agent pick phase has been a dream. With the addressing of this matter, Riot indicated that such a feature might come in the future. But there are other matters of interest they will focus on over this.

On the newest Ask VALORANT



~ A feature to change settings during agent selection is coming in the future but, is not a priority. — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) April 12, 2021

Feature to change in Valorant

The entire Valorant community has grown frustrated at random players instantly locking Jett or Reyna. Without addressing such matters, Riot has allowed for such players to keep carrying on with such horrendous behavior while everyone else on the team suffers.

Even if sometimes these insta-lock duelist players pop off and play exceptionally well, exceptions are not examples. As the days go by, the number of players encountering such insta-lock is growing.

With the community growing in number, the frustration is piling up and has turned into pure rage as sometimes players would straight up leave the match seeing an insta-lock Jett or Reyna.

In the latest chapter of Ask Valorant, the community finally raised the concern to Riot, and the latter chose to act on such information.

The community has been asking Riot to add an agent change option for as long as they can remember. And finally, it was heard by Riot.

The question raised by the community was,

Can you add the ability to change settings during Agent selection?

Valorant’s senior producer Naoise Creaven replied with a possible feature inclusion to Valorant but without any tentative timing saying,

We agree, this should be doable and we'll add it to our backlog. To be frank though, it's behind some much more urgent priorities on our list. We'll keep you updated.